Britney Spears Shares the Meaning Behind Her Justin Timberlake Post

Watch : Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is clarifying that she has no toxic intentions.

The pop star explained the meaning behind her since-deleted Jan. 17 Instagram post, which showed a throwback photo of her and ex Justin Timberlake wearing matching basketball uniforms.

"The pic with my ex is a time where there was less confusion on what it meant to be together," she wrote on her Instagram Story Jan. 19. "It is what it is!!!"

The day after posting the throwback with Justin, she also shared a snippet of herself getting a tattoo in Maui, though she kept the ink hidden from fans "because it sucks. Like really really sucks !!!"

Despite reports suggesting the bad tattoo was related to her message about Justin, Britney—who married Sam Asghari in June 2022—set the record straight by saying that the two posts have no connection.