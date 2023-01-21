Why Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Isn't Watching House of the Dragon

The Mother of Dragons cannot bring herself to watch House of the Dragon.
The actress, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen on all eight seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, hasn't been able to get her eyes on its prequel series House of the Dragon, which premiered in August.
As for why, Emilia explained that it's more complicated than you might think.
"It's too weird," the Last Christmas star told Variety Jan. 20. "I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards…I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange."
Emilia compared it to something pretty much everybody can relate to, explaining, "It's kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?' That's how it feels. I'm avoiding it."
Indeed, House of the Dragon took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama on Jan. 10, something that, coincidentally, Game of Thrones was never able to do despite being nominated five times.
If Emilia ever does want to dive into House of the Dragon, she'll get an extensive history lesson about Daenerys' backstory.
Based on the Fire & Blood novel by George R. R. Martin, the first season—which starred Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Tom Glynn-Carney, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans—takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones when House Targaryen reigned over Westeros.
Emilia isn't the only former Game of Thrones cast member who expressed some hesitation about watching the prequel series.
In October 2021, Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, told Insider, "I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel. There's going to be a rawness there."
If Emilia changes her mind, the first season of House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max.