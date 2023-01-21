Why Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Isn't Watching House of the Dragon

Watch : Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Finally Reunite

The Mother of Dragons cannot bring herself to watch House of the Dragon.

The actress, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen on all eight seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, hasn't been able to get her eyes on its prequel series House of the Dragon, which premiered in August.

As for why, Emilia explained that it's more complicated than you might think.

"It's too weird," the Last Christmas star told Variety Jan. 20. "I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards…I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange."

Emilia compared it to something pretty much everybody can relate to, explaining, "It's kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?' That's how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

Indeed, House of the Dragon took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama on Jan. 10, something that, coincidentally, Game of Thrones was never able to do despite being nominated five times.