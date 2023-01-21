Tori Spelling's Confession About Denise Richards' OnlyFans Will Make You Say 9021-OMG

It's safe to say Tori Spelling is a fan of Denise Richards' work.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress admitted to spending big bucks to see content on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's OnlyFans account. As Tori explained during a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, "I've been friends with her for years. I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans and—I'm not going to lie—I was like, 'Let me check it out. What is it entail?"
After learning that users needed to pay for a subscription in order to gain entry into Denise's account, Tori said she signed up "under a fake name."
"It's riveting," the 49-year-old continued, adding that she then dropped more money into the account for greater access. "I just wanted to see. It's my friend. I'm like, 'Hey, how far is she going?'"
Tori's curiosity eventually led her to tipping Denise's account so she could send a message to the star. As the Stori Telling author recalled writing to Denise, "'Hey, love what I'm seeing. Would love to see some more.'"
Her total bill? "I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400," Tori admitted. "I couldn't stop."
She added of Denise, "Oh gosh, she looks good!"
Denise launched her OnlyFans account last summer, shortly after her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen—who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen—joined the subscription-based service. At the time, the Wild Things actress called the social platform "really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self."
"You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content," the 51-year-old explained to KTLA in July. "We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there's no difference other than you actually own the content."
In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop that same month, Denise also defended her daughter's decision to create an OnlyFans account. "A lot of us have posted pictures of ourselves on Instagram in a bikini or something that might be perceived as risqué," she said. "And if my daughter chooses to post a picture of herself in a bathing suit on OnlyFans, why would she get backlash on that but not on Instagram?"
And it seems Tori isn't the only celeb supporting Denise's online endeavor. Back in August, her RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna said it was a "fabulous" move on Denise's part.
"Make money, baby!" she said on Watch What Happens Live. "She's gonna make more money than she did on the show!"
