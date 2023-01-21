Tori Spelling's Confession About Denise Richards' OnlyFans Will Make You Say 9021-OMG

Watch : Denise Richards Wet & Wild Underwater Photoshoot From Hell

It's safe to say Tori Spelling is a fan of Denise Richards' work.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress admitted to spending big bucks to see content on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's OnlyFans account. As Tori explained during a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, "I've been friends with her for years. I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans and—I'm not going to lie—I was like, 'Let me check it out. What is it entail?"

After learning that users needed to pay for a subscription in order to gain entry into Denise's account, Tori said she signed up "under a fake name."

"It's riveting," the 49-year-old continued, adding that she then dropped more money into the account for greater access. "I just wanted to see. It's my friend. I'm like, 'Hey, how far is she going?'"

Tori's curiosity eventually led her to tipping Denise's account so she could send a message to the star. As the Stori Telling author recalled writing to Denise, "'Hey, love what I'm seeing. Would love to see some more.'"