Emily Ratajkowski Sends Moving Message to Students During Commencement Address at Hunter College

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Reflects on Recent Scary Weight Loss

We're giving this speech an A+.

Emily Ratajkowski delivered a commencement address to Hunter College's Class of 2023 on Jan. 19. Donning a purple cap and gown for New York City event, the model, 31, reminded the student body to those who've joined them on their academic journeys, as seen in portions of her speech posted to Instagram.

"It's hard to celebrate myself, not as an imposter in a body, but as a soul deserving of joy," Emily said in a clip from the speech. "And I bet a few people here feel the same way. So, if you can't celebrate yourself, maybe do it for others—for the friends and family that greeted you when you returned home after your long day, who listened to you complain about your workload and your schedule, who encouraged you when you were filled with stress and hopelessness."