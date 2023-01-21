RHOBH Star Kyle Richards’ Winter Essentials Include a $9 Find With 29,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know you're a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan when the mere mention of "Aspen," makes you think of dueling tequila brands, hats on fire at Kemosabe, and Kyle Richards' vacation home. If you didn't get an invite from the RHOBH OG to stay at her Aspen house, you can replicate the ambiance by shopping some of Kyle's winter must-haves.
The reality TV veteran shared some affordable finds during a recent Amazon Live session all with the cold weather in mind, picking products that she described as "cozy." She included a multitasking must-have with 75,100+ 5-star reviews that she keeps in every room of her Aspen house. She shared the $9 essential she wears while she skis. Kyle even included a beauty game-changer that her sister Kathy Hilton used on the show. And, of course, Kyle included some hats— her signature fashion accessory.
Bring Kyle's Aspen aesthetic to your life with these fashion, home, and beauty recommendations.
Kyle Richards' Winter Fashion Finds
Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt
"This is a cozy sweatshirt. Just a basic. It's shorter. I like that because I like to tuck the bottom of my sweatshirt into my jeans. I like this color blue. I have so many sweatshirts. My favorite things to wear are sweatshirts and sweaters. I cannot have enough of these at my house. It's Hanes, classic Hanes."
This sweatshirt comes in 10 colors and it has 35,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keomud Women's Winter Crop Vest
"I love these puffers and I'm really into brown lately. This cute puffer vest is more cropped and it's really cute. I love, love, love it. This one is very cute. This color, I think, looks good on everybody. I'm very into earth tones."
This vest comes in 15 colors and it has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
"I'm always wearing a beanie. My kids are always wearing a beanie. I have so many of these. Whenever I'm not having a good hair day, I put on a beanie. I wear these with everything all the time— good hair day, bad hair day, working out, just hanging out. Always. This is a good basic, black beanie."
This beanie comes in 19 colors and it has 118,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
"This reminds me of a Christian Dior hat I was wearing in Aspen. This is a cute one! This is literally the exact same shape as the Christian Dior hat. I don't normally like a bucket hat, but this shape, I really like a lot. It comes in a lot of colors too."
This hat comes in 53 colors and has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket
"I always wear these in Aspen, especially when I'm skiing under my [clothes]. It's a sports fleece, really cozy. I wear this walking around too with my workout pants. This is a good, cozy basic. It has pockets on the side. It's an Amazon essential. It's a good basic to have."
This comes in 40 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 6X. It has 29,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MakeMeChic Women's Casual Drawstring Waist Sweat Shorts
"These are like sweatpants, but they're shorts. So cozy, but shorts. They're great for when you're lounging around or working out. They're made from sweatshirt material and they're super soft. Boyfriend shorts, super cute."
There are 37 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 5X. These shorts have 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women with Pockets
"Everybody has to have a pair of grey sweatpants, cozy sweatpants. I like the way they are bigger. It took me a while to come around to this oversized vibe, but I have. I like this oversized look."
These pants come in 9 colors and they have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper
"Everybody has to have slippers like this. Every single Christmas I end up buying myself and my girls slippers. These are an affordable option. They're really cute, really soft, and comfortable. I wear these so much that I really wear them out in public now."
These come in 15 colors with standard and wide widths available. These slippers have 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper
"My makeup artist Pamela got me these, which are more for going out and about. They're more of a platform and they have the little strap on the back. These are cute with sweats and leggings."
Amazon has these in 34 colors. These slippers have 30,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mirol Women's Sherpa Fleece Jacket
"This is a super cozy, teddy bomber. I love this color. It's really cute and really comfortable. I just really love it. I have so many of these."
This jacket comes in 22 colors and it has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Home Finds
The Comfy Original- Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen on Shark Tank, One Size Fits All
"This was on Shark Tank. It's a blanket, but it looks like a jacket. It's called a Comfy. It's a big blanket, but it has sleeves, a hoodie, and a pouch for your remote control. It's crazy comfortable."
Amazon has this in 14 colors and it has 81,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Deeland Pack of 2 Faux Fur Plush Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
"These are really interesting because they have the texture. This is not your typical, plain pillowcase. It's very, very soft and cozy. This is a great pillowcase. It comes with two and it's very, very cute."
These are available in five colors.
Queen Size Sheet Set- 6 Piece Set Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets
"You can never go wrong with plain, white sheets. For me, I only use white sheets because you can bleach them."
These sheets come in 19 colors, 7 sizes, and they have 70,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bare Home Duvet Cover
"This duvet cover is great in white. I love the white."
This duvet cover come in 29 colors, 6 sizes, and it has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover
"Here's another duvet. This duvet is a miracle. This is the softest, comfiest. I would never leave the bed. Very comfortable."
This duvet comes in 40 colors, 3 sizes, and it has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Classic Turkish Towels- Luxury Ribbed Washcloths, 6-Pack
"These are basic, white towels, which everybody needs, Turkish white towels. With linens, I always do white with everything. It just feels more sanitary."
These come in 11 colors, 8 sizes, and they have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DreamyBlue Premium Pillow for Sleeping - Shredded Memory Foam Fill [Adjustable Loft] Washable Cover from Bamboo Derived Rayon - for Side, Back, Stomach Sleepers
"This is a miracle. It comes with a bag of filling, so you can make it fuller if you want. I like a squishy pillow."
This pillow has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot with Removable Loose Tea Glass Infuser– Includes 2 Blooming Teas, 2-in-1 Tea Kettle and Tea Maker
"I drink coffee in the morning and then I drink tea the rest of the time. Put your favorite tea leaves in here and then you put boiling hot water and there you go. In a little pot like this, it feels like a whole experience. I love this little teapot. It's dishwasher-safe."
It has 14,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles- Large 3 Wick Jar Candle, Up to 50 Hours Burning Time
"This candle I love from 96North. I have so many candles in my house. Whenever people come to my house, they're always like 'your house always smells so pretty.' I always have candles burning. It creates a nice ambiance and it smells really good. I buy extra of these because I like to bring a candle as a hostess gift when I go to someone's home."
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier- Lasts Up To 25 Hours, 360° Rotation Nozzle, Auto Shut-Off, Night Light
"I use them in every room in the house in Aspen. For some reason, I don't do that in LA, but it's so good for your skin, so you don't get all dry. I like to sleep with it near my skin. It helps you not got sick. It helps you breathe better."
This humidifier has 75,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fenghuang Essential Oils for Diffusers for Home
"You can put essential oils in here like lavender. It makes your room smell like a spa, so I love it. I tend to always get lavender. This is a great diffuser to have. Put them all over your house."
This diffuser comes in four colors.
Boldworks Tabletop Fire Pit Bowl Portable Fire Bowl
"This is a table bonfire. You can make s'mores. How fun is this? Look at how cute this is. What I like about this is that it's easy to clean. You can make s'more anywhere. It gives a great ambiance to a table. I love that. It is a really great gift... for myself."
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother for Coffee with Upgraded Titanium Motor - Handheld Frother Electric Whisk
"Get this if you want to be your own barista. You can just put your oat milk in and this froths up your milk— oat milk, almond milk, regular milk, cream. You can travel with it. You can use it for protein shakes."
This frother comes in 31 colors and it has 30,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Beauty and Wellness Finds
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist: Refreshing Hydration for Glowing Skin
"I learned about this from a makeup artist. It's Tatcha. It's a dewy mist that you do after your makeup. Actually, Kathy loves this too. I'm very into that dewy, glowy look. This is a great product. I definitely recommend this."
Click here to learn more about the spray that Kathy used on RHOBH.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies in Black- 100% Pure 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Scrunchies for Women, Hair-Friendly + Luxurious Elastic Scrunchies Set (6 Scrunchies)
"These are the best, best, best hair bands. I like this because they're silk and they're not bad for your hair. I'm very neurotic about my hair. You want to use something like this. I use these in my hair and they're great."
Amazon has these in six colors.
Nektek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
"This looks like a pillow that you'd travel with, but it's a neck massager. This is great, this is fun. It heats and it works really well. I'm shocked, to be honest. It feels really good."
This neck massager has 35,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask- Antioxidant Rich Hydration Mask
"This little pot and spatula is a honey mask. You put it on and as you rub it in, it gets warm. This is exciting. The spatula is magnetic. Isn't that cute and clever?"
If you're looking for more Kyle-inspired shopping, check out her affordable self-care must-haves that you can get from Amazon.