Danity Kane Singer Aubrey O'Day Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Oh, happy day: Aubrey O'Day is pregnant!

The Danity Kane alum is expecting her first baby, E! News can confirm. The news comes just three days after Aubrey was photographed gently cradling her stomach as she walked down the red carpet at the SPiN Awards gala for the Society Performers Academy in Los Angeles.

For the Jan. 17 party, the 38-year-old donned a white strapless gown and see-through heels. With her signature blonde locks in soft waves, Aubrey added some sparkle to her glamourous look with a diamond necklace.

"Please go support this wonder organization," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 19, alongside a herself at the glitzy event. "Being able to be supported as a child when I was pursuing my dreams in the arts was beyond important to me."

Aubrey has not publicly commented on the identity of her baby's father, though she recently told The Sun, who was first to report the pregnancy news, that there's "someone special in my life."