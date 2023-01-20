Danity Kane Singer Aubrey O'Day Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Oh, happy day: Aubrey O'Day is pregnant!
The Danity Kane alum is expecting her first baby, E! News can confirm. The news comes just three days after Aubrey was photographed gently cradling her stomach as she walked down the red carpet at the SPiN Awards gala for the Society Performers Academy in Los Angeles.
For the Jan. 17 party, the 38-year-old donned a white strapless gown and see-through heels. With her signature blonde locks in soft waves, Aubrey added some sparkle to her glamourous look with a diamond necklace.
"Please go support this wonder organization," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 19, alongside a herself at the glitzy event. "Being able to be supported as a child when I was pursuing my dreams in the arts was beyond important to me."
Aubrey has not publicly commented on the identity of her baby's father, though she recently told The Sun, who was first to report the pregnancy news, that there's "someone special in my life."
The singer added the relationship started shortly after her return to the United States from Bali, where she briefly lived. As she explained, "When I got home from Bali, which wasn't too long ago, I was open to dating again."
In the past, Aubrey dated Jersey Shore star Pauly D, who appeared alongside her on the first season of E!'s Famously Single in 2016. The two called it quits in 2017 after more than a year together.
"Everybody threw jokes carelessly about me all over the place," she recalled of their breakup in an interview with E! News in November. "I was left behind to deal with the truth of what happened and everything that I had to process because I wasn't the chosen one in the editing bay."
In fact, Aubrey said the split prompted her to reevaluate her outlook on dating and she abstained from sex for three years. The process also led her to travel to Bali.
As the "Couple Goals" artist noted, her journey made her know "exactly what I am, what I'm not, what I want and what I don't want."