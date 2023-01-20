Exclusive

Parenthood Creator Gives an Update About a Potential Reboot

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Parenthood creator Jason Katims revealed what he'd love to see in a possible reboot—and how likely it is to actually happen.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 20, 2023 11:22 PM
Watch: Parenthood Creator Discusses Likelihood of Show Reboot

The door might not be completely closed on the Bravermans after all.

Somehow, it's already been over eight years since Parenthood left the air. The drama about the saga of the Braverman family—which starred Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Joy Bryant, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson and more—aired on NBC for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. 

And sure, did the show emotionally destroy us on a near weekly basis? Of course! But are we ready to stock up on Kleenex for a potential reboot? You bet!

As it turns out, Parenthood creator Jason Katims has been thinking about it, too. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jason said, "It's interesting, I think it's getting to be like enough time has passed where you can really look at the next generation."

OK, we're listening.

"I'm so curious to see where Max (Max Burkholder) is and Amber (Mae Whitman) and so many of these people," Jason continued, "like Drew (Miles Heizer)."

So, basically Parenthood: Next Generation.

Max is the son of Adam and Kristina Braverman, played by Krause and Potter, respectively. Amber and Drew are the children of Sarah Braverman, played by Graham. Their absent father Seth, who manages to redeem himself by the end of the series, is played by John Corbett

photos
Parenthood Cast Then and Now

While Jason has certainly been going over ideas in his head, he acknowledged that getting the gang back together is much easier said than done.

"A lot of things have to fall together for something like that to work," he said, "but you know, never say never."

Believe us, Jason, we won't.

Talks about a potential Parenthood family reunion have picked up steam in recent years—even amongst the show's stars. In October, Sam Jaeger, who played Julia Braverman-Graham's (Christensen) husband Joel Graham, told E! News he'd "do it in a heartbeat."

Though Sam admitted a Parenthood reboot without Braverman family patriarch Zeek (Nelson) who—spoiler alert!—died in the series finale might not feel quite right.

"I don't know what a Parenthood show looks like without Craig T., you know?" Sam said. "That was a necessary end to our series."

We just want to cry again, Sam!

Florian Schneider/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

All six seasons of Parenthood are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

Jason's new show Dear Edward, which reunites him with Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton, premieres on Apple TV+ Feb. 3.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

