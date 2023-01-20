Parenthood Creator Gives an Update About a Potential Reboot

Watch : Parenthood Creator Discusses Likelihood of Show Reboot

The door might not be completely closed on the Bravermans after all.

Somehow, it's already been over eight years since Parenthood left the air. The drama about the saga of the Braverman family—which starred Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Joy Bryant, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson and more—aired on NBC for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.

And sure, did the show emotionally destroy us on a near weekly basis? Of course! But are we ready to stock up on Kleenex for a potential reboot? You bet!

As it turns out, Parenthood creator Jason Katims has been thinking about it, too. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jason said, "It's interesting, I think it's getting to be like enough time has passed where you can really look at the next generation."

OK, we're listening.

"I'm so curious to see where Max (Max Burkholder) is and Amber (Mae Whitman) and so many of these people," Jason continued, "like Drew (Miles Heizer)."

So, basically Parenthood: Next Generation.

Max is the son of Adam and Kristina Braverman, played by Krause and Potter, respectively. Amber and Drew are the children of Sarah Braverman, played by Graham. Their absent father Seth, who manages to redeem himself by the end of the series, is played by John Corbett.