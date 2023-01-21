The Cutest Shoes You Didn't Know You Could Get From Amazon: Schutz, Sam Edelman, Veja, UGG & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking to give your wardrobe a little new year refresh, you can turn to Amazon for some of the cutest apparel and accessories. There are so many good lookalike and viral products on Amazon, whether that's bodysuits, leggings, sweaters and more.
If you didn't know, Amazon has some amazing women's shoes available, too. We're talking all the trendiest styles from UGG, adidas, Schutz, Vince Camuto, Veja and more. Whether you're looking for a new pair of everyday sneakers or a shimmering pair of metallic heels, Amazon has so many shoe options that are actually so cute.
Keep reading to shop some of our favorite Amazon shoe picks!
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) Sneaker
You can snag a pair of adidas Stan Smith sneakers from Amazon in so many cute prints and colors. Sizes range from 4.5 through 11, and you can get the sneaker with green, metallic gold, navy detailing and more!
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG boots are currently so trendy— thanks to a few top supermodels, TikTok and fashion it-girls alike— and you can get a pair of the mini winter boots from Amazon in 19 different colors, like this super wearable and cute chestnut one.
SCHUTZ Joenn
Need a new pair of glimmering heels for your GNO or evening outfits? You can snag a pair of Schutz heels from Amazon in three cute metallic shades. This pink pair is on sale for $83, too!
Sam Edelman Women's Laguna Boots
Snag these chic Sam Edelman platform boots from Amazon in so many color options. These boots are so comfortable and wearable, and will become a closet staple of yours!
Nike Womens Blazer Low Platform Casual Shoes Dj0292
Nike Blazer sneakers are the perfect casual and comfortable everyday shoes with a little bit of flair. There are so many different colorways to choose from on Amazon that will go with any relaxed outfit.
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers
These platform Converse are super stylish and trendy. You can snag them from Amazon in white, black, pink and more, both as high tops and as low tops.
Dolce Vita Women's Paily Heeled Sandal
These are seriously some of the most comfortable and cute heels out there, so you should definitely order a pair from Amazon! The Dolce Vita heeled sandals can be paired with jeans, dresses, skirts and more for practically any occasion.
Steve Madden Women's Alessi Pump
Have your edgy Cinderella moment with these Steve Madden crystal-embellished emerald pumps. They're the perfect evening shoe that you can use to elevate any outfit.
Dr. Martens, Vegan Jadon II 8-Eye Synthetic Platform Boot for Men and Women
These platform Dr. Marten boots are available on Amazon in three different colors. The all-black pair can be worn with just about anything, whether we're talking a leather pants outfit or a more casual denim moment.
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer
These Franco Sarto loafers are the perfect pair to wear to the office, brunch and beyond. The platform sole and cushion insoles make them comfortable to walk in.
Vince Camuto Women's Mecale Combat Boot
You can score these cute and edgy Vince Camuto combat boots from Amazon. It comes in black, brown and a neutral snake print.
Veja Women's V-10 Sneakers
If you need a pair of comfortable, quality and cute everyday sneakers, these Veja sneakers are a great option that you can get from Amazon. It comes in an array of different color options, including this classic navy blue and white pair.
