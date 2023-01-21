The Cutest Shoes You Didn't Know You Could Get From Amazon: Schutz, Sam Edelman, Veja, UGG & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking to give your wardrobe a little new year refresh, you can turn to Amazon for some of the cutest apparel and accessories. There are so many good lookalike and viral products on Amazon, whether that's bodysuits, leggings, sweaters and more.

If you didn't know, Amazon has some amazing women's shoes available, too. We're talking all the trendiest styles from UGG, adidas, Schutz, Vince Camuto, Veja and more. Whether you're looking for a new pair of everyday sneakers or a shimmering pair of metallic heels, Amazon has so many shoe options that are actually so cute.

Keep reading to shop some of our favorite Amazon shoe picks!