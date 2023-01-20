Gigi Hadid and 2-Year-Old Khai Spend Mother-Daughter Time at the Beach in Sweet Pics

Pretty in pink.
Gigi Hadid is starting the new year with some mother-daughter time, sharing a trio of snaps from her recent day at the beach with her daughter Khai. The model captioned the Jan. 20 Instagram post, "Celebrated the new year w a lil r&r."
In one photo, Gigi sits beside the message "mama [heart] Khai in the sand, with another featuring the 2-year-old"—whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik—on her shoulders. The third slide sees Gigi walking up from the shore, with Khai's arm present at the edge of the photo.
For their beachy outing, Gigi wore the mom wore a hot pink triangle bikini and board shorts, accessorizing with a shell necklace, while Khai complemented her mom's ensemble with a pink and purple outfit.
Her post comes a few weeks after fans got another small glimpse of Khai on social media where the toddler was seen celebrating New Year's.
In the pic, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, Khai was seen wearing a festive black and gold-printed outfit along with a bedazzled gold Prada handbag.
"Happy New Year, y'all!" the 27-year-old captioned her post. "Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best."
Since becoming a mom, Gigi has kept her daughter out of the spotlight, though she previously referred to Khai as "a genius" in an interview with Sunday Today. At the time, the Guest in Residence founder spoke about watching her daughter grow up before her eyes.
"It's so much fun," she told the outlet in September. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."