Gigi Hadid and 2-Year-Old Khai Spend Mother-Daughter Time at the Beach in Sweet Pics

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time

Pretty in pink.

Gigi Hadid is starting the new year with some mother-daughter time, sharing a trio of snaps from her recent day at the beach with her daughter Khai. The model captioned the Jan. 20 Instagram post, "Celebrated the new year w a lil r&r."

In one photo, Gigi sits beside the message "mama [heart] Khai in the sand, with another featuring the 2-year-old"—whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik—on her shoulders. The third slide sees Gigi walking up from the shore, with Khai's arm present at the edge of the photo.

For their beachy outing, Gigi wore the mom wore a hot pink triangle bikini and board shorts, accessorizing with a shell necklace, while Khai complemented her mom's ensemble with a pink and purple outfit.