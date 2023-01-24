2023 Oscars

Cold Justice Is Back to Tackle More Horrific Unsolved Murders in New Trailer

Prosecutor Kelly Siegler is headed across the country again to solve some of the biggest unsolved cases on the new season of Oxygen's Cold Justice. See what mysteries lie in store.

By Paige Strout Jan 24, 2023 6:00 PM
Watch: True Crime We Binged in 2022

Cold cases are no match for the cast of Cold Justice.

Prosecutor Kelly Siegler is back and ready to uncover the truth behind more unsolved homicides in E! News' exclusive first look at the season seven of the Oxygen series, which premieres Feb. 25.

"All we're trying to do is give these families some help, some answers, some justice," Kelly says in the trailer, "to let them know that we're gonna do everything that we can to try and solve their case."

And the prosecutor will do just that with her team of detectives—comprised of Steve Spingola, Tonya Rider and Abbey Abbondandolo—by her side. "That's the number one goal here," Kelly continues. "And every time we leave a town, I really hope that we've accomplished that goal."

The new season kicks off with Kelly and Steve heading to East Texas to investigate one of the area's biggest unsolved cases: a teenager whose burnt remains were found in her car in 1992. And according to Oxygen's description, it's a case that "Kelly has been chasing her entire career."

photos
2022's True Crime Dramas, Ranked

From missing person cases and murders to abductions and more, the team will stop at nothing until justice is served.

As Kelly states at the end of the trailer, "Nobody else out there solves cold cases like Cold Justice."

The series—which has helped bring about 22 convictions and 56 arrests since its 2013 debut—is executive produced by Law & Order's Dick Wolf along with Tom Thayer for Wolf Reality. Magical Elves' Casey Kriley, Kelly Siegler, Zak Cordova, Scott Patch and Ashley Graybow Stelle also serve as executive producers.

Check out the full preview above.

Cold Justice returns with new episodes starting Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

