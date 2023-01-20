How Emilia Clarke's Latest Red Carpet Look Takes a Style Cue From Influencers

Emilia Clarke wowed at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in an all-black Chanel look that she paired with a TikTok-favorite lipstick. See her red carpet ensemble below!

By Alyssa Morin Jan 20, 2023 10:31 PMTags
Emilia Clarke's latest fashion moment has all of the right ingredients to go viral.

The Game of Thrones alum made a head-turning appearance at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for the Jan. 19 premiere of her new film The Pod Generation. And it appears she took a style cue from an influencer playbook with her red carpet look.

Like many social media stars, Emilia embraced logomania with her black-studded Chanel top and skirt that were both emblazoned with the brand's interlocking CC logo. She accessorized the statement-making outfit—which came fresh off the resort 2023 collection runway—with sheer pantyhose, embellished black pumps and dainty jewelry pieces.

The 36-year-old's effortless makeup also included a TikTok favorite: Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. The bright pink lipstick packed a perfect punch of color to her all-black ensemble and chic updo.

And while Emilia's Sundance style was modern, her new movie is set in a futuristic version of New York City, in which she and Chiwetel Ejiofor play a couple using technology to start their family.

The new film comes less than a year after the Me Before You star opened up about suffering two separate aneurysms that could've ended her life.

"The amount of my brain that is no longer usable—it's remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions," she said last July on BBC's Sunday Morning. "I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that."

The actress, who suffered from aneurysms in 2011 and 2013, recalled learning that she was missing parts of her brain.

"Strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn't get blood for a second, it's gone," she continued. "So, the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit is missing is therefore gone."

Since sharing details of her health issues, Emilia has used her platform to help others through her charity SameYou, which supports stroke and brain injury victims through emotional, mental health and cognitive recovery services.

"I thought, ‘Well, this is who you are,'" she told Sunday Morning. "'This is the brain that you have.' So, there's no point in continually wracking your brains about what might not be there."

