How Emilia Clarke's Latest Red Carpet Look Takes a Style Cue From Influencers

Watch : Emilia Clarke Admits It Took Time to Process Final "GoT" Script

Emilia Clarke's latest fashion moment has all of the right ingredients to go viral.

The Game of Thrones alum made a head-turning appearance at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for the Jan. 19 premiere of her new film The Pod Generation. And it appears she took a style cue from an influencer playbook with her red carpet look.

Like many social media stars, Emilia embraced logomania with her black-studded Chanel top and skirt that were both emblazoned with the brand's interlocking CC logo. She accessorized the statement-making outfit—which came fresh off the resort 2023 collection runway—with sheer pantyhose, embellished black pumps and dainty jewelry pieces.

The 36-year-old's effortless makeup also included a TikTok favorite: Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. The bright pink lipstick packed a perfect punch of color to her all-black ensemble and chic updo.

And while Emilia's Sundance style was modern, her new movie is set in a futuristic version of New York City, in which she and Chiwetel Ejiofor play a couple using technology to start their family.