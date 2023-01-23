See Southern Hospitality's Mia and Maddi Explode at Joe for Pursuing Them Both

Watch : Southern Charm Stars Play 'Would You Rather?' Game at BravoCon

Don't mess with the ladies of Southern Hospitality.

Republic Lounge co-workers Maddi Reese and Mia Alario are unleashing a firestorm of F-bombs on VIP host Joe Bradley after finding out he's been pursuing them both in E! News' exclusive preview of the Bravo show's Jan. 23 season finale.

"What a f--king loser!" Mia says in the sneak peek. "What the f--k? He's just like playing everybody that like comes across his path."

After making out in a car earlier that day, Mia claims Joe told her, "Mia, I care about you, I want to see you tonight. You're so pretty, you're so beautiful."

But minutes prior, Maddi reveals he made a similar confession to her. "Before he got in the car with you, he's sitting on the boat telling me he's in love with me," she tells Mia, "and he's always been."

"Joe Bradley's a psychopath," Maddi says in a confessional. "Like, to sit there with me and f--king cry and five seconds later you're saying this to Mia? It kind of invalidates everything you just said to me."