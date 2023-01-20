Dennis Quaid Saddles Up for New Paramount+ Series Opposite David Oyelowo

Giddy on up, cowboys.
Dennis Quaid announced this week that he has joined David Oyelowo in Bass Reeves from Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+. While the new original series is currently filming in Texas, it is not actually a spinoff of the Yellowstone universe as previously understood when it was first announced as 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.
"I'm doing Bass Reeves for Taylor Sheridan, who did 1883 and Yellowstone and 1923," Quaid confirmed to Fox News on Jan. 17. "Bass Reeves was the first Black U.S. marshal in Indian territory back in the 1870s."
Quaid will be playing a deputy U.S. marshal named Sherrill Lynn. He further detailed the production to the outlet, explaining that he was busy, "Riding horses, shooting guns. You know, making mayhem at four in the morning."
Meanwhile, Oyelowo will star in the titular role as well as produce, alongside wife Jessica Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, David Permut, Chad Feehan, Bob Yari, Ron Burkle and Sheridan.
"Bass Reeves will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life," according to the show's logline. "Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."
In addition to Yellowstone, Sheridan has created 1923, 1883, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming Lioness for Paramount+.
Find yourself back in Sheridan's universe when part two of 1923 premieres Feb. 5 on Paramount+.