Dennis Quaid Saddles Up for New Paramount+ Series Opposite David Oyelowo

Dennis Quaid announced this week that he has joined David Oyelowo in Bass Reeves from Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+. While the new original series is currently filming in Texas, it is not actually a spinoff of the Yellowstone universe as previously understood when it was first announced as 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

"I'm doing Bass Reeves for Taylor Sheridan, who did 1883 and Yellowstone and 1923," Quaid confirmed to Fox News on Jan. 17. "Bass Reeves was the first Black U.S. marshal in Indian territory back in the 1870s."

Quaid will be playing a deputy U.S. marshal named Sherrill Lynn. He further detailed the production to the outlet, explaining that he was busy, "Riding horses, shooting guns. You know, making mayhem at four in the morning."

Meanwhile, Oyelowo will star in the titular role as well as produce, alongside wife Jessica Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, David Permut, Chad Feehan, Bob Yari, Ron Burkle and Sheridan.