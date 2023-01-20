Shop the Best January 2023 Beauty Launches From Glow Recipe, Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte Cosmetics & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
New year, new beauty products! If you're looking to refresh your makeup routine with some new makeup, skincare and more, you're at the right place.
We're always trying the best and buzziest new makeup, skincare and haircare, and these are just a few of the latest beauty launches we're loving, from fan-favorite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, tarte cosmetics, Glow Recipe and more. There are even some amazing new launches from celeb beauty brands, like Tracee Ellis Ross' PATTERN Beauty and some delightful new blushes from Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy's Half Magic Beauty.
As these must-have new beauty products begin to go totally viral on TikTok and beyond, they're already selling out so quickly. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite beauty launches of January 2023 while you can!
SUPER NOVA 5% Vitamin C + Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream
If you have dark circles, puffiness or dryness around your eyes, you're going to want to get in on this vitamin C and caffeine eye cream launch from Herbivore. With the SUPER NOVA brightening eye cream, a little goes a long way. The lightly scented cream melts into your skin seamlessly so that you can layer it under concealer without any tackiness or irritation. You'll have de-puffed, brightened eyes in just seven days of use!
The PATTERN Blow Dryer
Heat damage is real, and this PATTERN launch will help you avoid it. Tracee Ellis Ross' haircare line launched their first heat tool that comes with four different attachments. Made with curly hair in mind, the blow dryer will help minimize frizz and damage while maintaining your natural curl pattern. Pair it with the heat protectant and shine spray for the best blowout yet!
Cheek Fluff
We all know that blush is one of the most important steps in a makeup routine. You can add this brand new Cheek Fluff from Half Magic Beauty to your look for a buildable and natural-looking blush. The cream-powder hybrid can be applied with your fingers and makes for the dreamiest and softest look. Plus, each of the five shades come in compostable and cute packaging!
I Am Magic Natural Radiance Foundation
If you're looking for a new natural foundation, the new I Am Magic Natural Radiance Foundation from Juvia's Place, a Black and female-founded beauty brand, is a must-try. With an array of shades to choose from, the foundation glides seamlessly across skin. The formula not only gives you an unparalleled glow, but it's also water-resistant and long-lasting!
Charlotte Tilbury Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter
If you're looking for a powder highlighter that is not cakey but still gives you an incredible glow, Charlotte Tilbury's new Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter is it. The highlighter comes in six different sparkling shades. You can use it on your eyes and cheeks for maximum glimmer!
Tarte Cosmetics Sculpt Tape Contour
Tarte's liquid contour wand took the TikTok beauty community by storm, and for good reason! The Sculpt Tape Contour makes it so easy to achieve a makeup artist-level contour job. It doesn't leave an orange tint and blends seamlessly into the skin without disappearing.
Visionary Eye Shadow Stick - Rich Neutrals
We love any product that makes applying eyeshadow quick and simple, like this new Visionary Eye Shadow Stick from Twenty Twenty Beauty. Simply glide any of the four neutral shades across your eyelids and blend as you please! The formula was particularly made for sensitive, dry eyes and has been ophthalmologist tested, so you can get glimmering eyes minus the irritation.
MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin™ Liquid Foundation
Although this liquid foundation dropped towards the end of 2022, this Makeup by Mario Liquid Foundation is still making waves on TikTok in January. The foundation offers phenomenal coverage and lasts super long. It can be applied with a brush or sponge— regardless of how you apply it, you'll achieve glowing, satin-like skin in no time.
Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil
Sol de Janeiro's line of Bum Bum products not only smell incredible, but they make the skin feel so nourished and glowing. The brand recently launched the Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil that tightens and minimizes puffy skin. The body oil can be used all over and doesn't leave a greasy finish!
Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser
Glow Recipe's products are always hydrating and revitalizing, and this new Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser is no exception. The makeup removing lotion-to-foam cleanser is effective but gentle, while strengthening the skin's barrier with ceramides and pre and post-biotics.
Want to check out some influencer-approved beauty picks? Check out all the essentials Kennedy Eurich keeps in her bag!