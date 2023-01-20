Shop the Best January 2023 Beauty Launches From Glow Recipe, Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte Cosmetics & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

New year, new beauty products! If you're looking to refresh your makeup routine with some new makeup, skincare and more, you're at the right place.

We're always trying the best and buzziest new makeup, skincare and haircare, and these are just a few of the latest beauty launches we're loving, from fan-favorite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, tarte cosmetics, Glow Recipe and more. There are even some amazing new launches from celeb beauty brands, like Tracee Ellis Ross' PATTERN Beauty and some delightful new blushes from Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy's Half Magic Beauty.

As these must-have new beauty products begin to go totally viral on TikTok and beyond, they're already selling out so quickly. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite beauty launches of January 2023 while you can!