Taylor Kinney Is Reportedly Taking a Break From Chicago Fire

There's reportedly been another major cast shakeup over at Chicago Fire.

That's because Taylor Kinney is said to be taking a sudden leave of absence from the NBC firefighter drama, according to a Jan. 20 report from Deadline.

As for the reason behind the break? A source close to production tells E! News the Lt. Kelly Severide actor is dealing with a personal matter, with cast and crew being informed of his exit earlier in the day. Allegedly, scripts might even need to be re-written.

Kinney, 41, has been a part of the Dick Wolf production since its debut in 2012 and remained one of just five original cast members to survive all 11 seasons prior to the news. He has also reprised his role in Chicago PD, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, as well.

He previously celebrated the series' 200-episode milestone in 2021 alongside former co-star Jesse Spencer. "I think that speaks volumes to the leadership from the top down," Kinney shared. "It's genuine, we all really get along. There's no bad apples. It really has become like a surrogate family."