Are There Plans for a True Jackson, VP Reunion? Star Matt Shively Says…

Nickelodeon loves a good reunion.

From the 2021 iCarly revival to the upcoming Zoey 102 movie on Paramount+, the casts of several of the network's early aughts hits have reunited in recent years. And if Lopez vs Lopez star Matt Shively has anything to say about it, True Jackson, VP will get the revival treatment next.

As the actor, who played Ryan Laserbeam on the Keke Palmer-led series, exclusively told E! News, "I know the entire cast is always game for it."

In the series, which ran from 2008 to 2011, the Nope star played the titular teen fashion designer who brought her BFFs Lulu (Ashley Argota) and Ryan (Matt) along for the ride as she navigated the fashion world as vice president of a company's youth apparel line. (Not to mention, it had one of the catchiest theme songs ever.)

But as Matt notes, the only thing preventing the full cast—which also includes Robbie Amell, Danielle Bisutti, Greg Proops and Ron Butler—from reuniting is scheduling conflicts. "It's like the good and bad is that all of us have continued to work pretty consistently," he explained, "which I don't think everybody can say."