Are There Plans for a True Jackson, VP Reunion? Star Matt Shively Says…

Nickelodeon loves a good reunion.
From the 2021 iCarly revival to the upcoming Zoey 102 movie on Paramount+, the casts of several of the network's early aughts hits have reunited in recent years. And if Lopez vs Lopez star Matt Shively has anything to say about it, True Jackson, VP will get the revival treatment next.
As the actor, who played Ryan Laserbeam on the Keke Palmer-led series, exclusively told E! News, "I know the entire cast is always game for it."
In the series, which ran from 2008 to 2011, the Nope star played the titular teen fashion designer who brought her BFFs Lulu (Ashley Argota) and Ryan (Matt) along for the ride as she navigated the fashion world as vice president of a company's youth apparel line. (Not to mention, it had one of the catchiest theme songs ever.)
But as Matt notes, the only thing preventing the full cast—which also includes Robbie Amell, Danielle Bisutti, Greg Proops and Ron Butler—from reuniting is scheduling conflicts. "It's like the good and bad is that all of us have continued to work pretty consistently," he explained, "which I don't think everybody can say."
But the 32-year-old said he's "always had it in my heart of hearts that we will do some form of a reunion movie," adding that he's hopeful they will do so to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary this year.
"I would love if Keke would just come and direct, and that would be like her directorial debut, bringing us all back together," he continued. "I've got my fingers crossed."
According to Matt, plans for a True Jackson reunion movie have been in the works for a while. He told E! News that the show's creator Andrew Gordon sent him a script for the film "about six months ago."
However, he noted that it "seems to have almost the exact same plot" as the Zoey 101 movie, which will see Jamie Lynn Spears' Zoey and her former Pacific Coast Academy classmates reunite for a wedding.
While fans may have to wait a while to see the True Jackson cast back together onscreen, fans will be happy to know that Matt and the cast continue to stay connected.
"Every time something new comes out with Keke in it, I always immediately hit her up and tell her just how proud I am of her and how incredible it is to see her career blossoming," he shared. "And I talk to Ashley Argota all the time. I see her at the gym almost every day. And Robbie and I keep in touch, and I talk to the creators and the producers and stuff."
Noting that the series marked the beginning of many of their careers, Matt continued, "That's kind of a family that you can never really let go of."
Catch Matt on Lopez vs Lopez, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)