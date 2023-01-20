Zoë Kravitz Details the Beauty Lessons She's Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Calls Boyfriend Channing Tatum "My Protector"

Cat's out of the bag: Zoë Kravitz just shared insight into her glam routine.

The Batman actress recently revealed the beauty lessons she's learned from two of the biggest Hollywood icons—her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

"Both my parents are people who have always marched to the beat of their drum and embraced their individuality," she told Byrdie in an interview published Jan. 19. "I was taught to care for myself, my skin, and my body, and listening to your body is a huge part of beauty."

The 34-year-old added, "Doing your own thing is part of what makes people so beautiful. When I see someone being themselves unapologetically, that always shines through everything."

In fact, this is a beauty philosophy Zoë puts into practice when it comes to her work projects, including being the face of YSL Beauty.

"They haven't tried to manipulate or change who I am, what I stand for and how I look," she explained of her seven-year partnership with the brand. "I have input on what we're doing and making."