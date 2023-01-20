Zoë Kravitz Details the Beauty Lessons She's Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Cat's out of the bag: Zoë Kravitz just shared insight into her glam routine.
The Batman actress recently revealed the beauty lessons she's learned from two of the biggest Hollywood icons—her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.
"Both my parents are people who have always marched to the beat of their drum and embraced their individuality," she told Byrdie in an interview published Jan. 19. "I was taught to care for myself, my skin, and my body, and listening to your body is a huge part of beauty."
The 34-year-old added, "Doing your own thing is part of what makes people so beautiful. When I see someone being themselves unapologetically, that always shines through everything."
In fact, this is a beauty philosophy Zoë puts into practice when it comes to her work projects, including being the face of YSL Beauty.
"They haven't tried to manipulate or change who I am, what I stand for and how I look," she explained of her seven-year partnership with the brand. "I have input on what we're doing and making."
In addition, Zoë shared how wellness also plays a major role in her beauty routine and why it's important for her to make time for self-care.
"I used to come home and be on my phone for hours—scrolling through Instagram, texting people, or answering emails," she admitted. "But I make an effort at the end of the day to put my phone down, put on some music, light some incense, or watch a movie."
And luckily the Big Little Lies actress has some great company when it's time to wind down. Last November, she told GQ about how she and boyfriend Channing Tatum like to spend their time together.
"He's just a wonderful human," she gushed. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do."
She added, "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."