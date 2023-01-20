Super Bowl TV Deals: Save 40% on Televisions, Sounds Bars, Mounts, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's never too early to start planning a Super Bowl party. Without a doubt, the most important aspect of any Super Bowl party is the game itself (well, and the halftime show). Unfortunately, you can't control how that goes, but you can elevate your football-watching experience by upgrading your TV. Whether you need a new TV, a sound bar, or a TV mount, you can take your hosting game to another level without going over budget.
We found some great discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Vizio, Toshiba, Insignia, Hisense, and B&H Photo. With the big game coming up, you should jump on these deals before they sell out.
Super Bowl TV Deals
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This TV brings shows, movies, and sports games to life with its incredibly vivid 4K Ultra HD. The action practically leaps off the screen. The Fire TV comes with an Alexa remote, which makes it even easier to use. You can easily connect to your smart home devices and your favorite apps.
This number one new Amazon release has 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, praising it for the great picture quality, sound quality, ease to use, and its value for the money spent.
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
TCL is the official TV partner of the NFL. This model is available at a 40% discount. With 4K HDR, it delivers a stunning picture quality. It's easy to use and you can customize the home screen to your preferences. Use this Roku TV to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Pandora, Amazon Instant Video, HBO Max, Discovery +, Disney +, and Apple Tv.
This TV has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Solid performer. As a Roku household we use all kinds of their devices. This TV was simple to setup and has a great picture. A great value."
Insignia All-New 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV
This TV has 1080p resolution to enjoy the Super Bowl, movies, shows and video games in high definition. Plus, there are 1 million streaming movies and and TV shows, access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
A fan of this TV reviewed, "Low price doesn't always mean cheap. Couldn't be more true with this product. If you are searching for an excellent smaller TV with a great picture, look no further. Lightweight and easy to use."
Insignia All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
This TV has a voice remote with Alexa technology, which makes TV-watching easier than ever before. It's simple to launch apps, search for shows, and even control your smart home devices. If you're looking for a television with a great picture at an incredible value, this a great choice.
A shopper said, "The picture and sound quality is great for the price you paid for - it works just as great as my 80 inch TV. I put this TV in my room and use it every night before going to bed to watch a movie/show and relax. I bought 2 more as Christmas gifts for my nieces and they love it and uses it everyday. When it goes on sale again, I will continue to buy for probably all the rooms (5 bedrooms) in my house lol."
Pioneer All-New 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
This Fire TV has over 1 million movies and TV shows to stream, many apps, and Alexa skills. The DTS Virtual-X Sound creates an immersive sound experience, which is just what you need to enjoy the Super Bowl.
A fan of this TV said, "Wow! What a buy! I was blown away by the picture! It is even better than my 75" high dollar TV. The picture jumps off the screen at you, crisp, clear, vibrant, commanding."
Onn. 32 Inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV
This TV has 4,400+ 5-star reviews from Walmart shoppers. This Roku TV has crisp 720p resolution and it supports Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV, Showtime, Peacock, ESPN, Spotify, Roku and thousands more apps.
A shopper reviewed, "Great deal for a $99 tv. The LED TV is sleek and quite easy to set-up and navigate. The TV has an integrated Roku app, which helps connect to various popular streaming services. After having used a standalone Roku device, this provides a very integrated experience. The TV comes with a simple to assemble mount and a Roku integrated remote with batteries. With the Roku app on your mobile device, you can turn your device into the ultimate streaming companion. The sound and picture quality is decent for an inexpensive TV. It has two HDMI ports and a USB input."
Philips 75 Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV
Watch what you love with the Philips Google TV. There is crisp, clear picture thanks to 4K Ultra HD. You can pair this with your Google smart home devices, enjoy live TV, and there are thousands of apps to choose from.
A shopper explained, "I wasn't sure how I felt about trying out a Google television at first but since it was a Philips and met every requirement that I needed then I chose this device. This is hands down the best television that I have ever owned! Let me start by saying that my mood wasn't great in the shopping process... However, this Philips television has it all! I have added pictured for you to view in my review, but the listed pictures I took were BEFORE I hooked in the cable port. That is how clear the picture is, and how great just an antenna signal looks on this device. It took no time to set up, either. It was so easy! The TV is also super light weight!"
Sansui S50V1UA 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED Android TV with Google Assistant (Voice Control), Screen Share, HDMI, USB
Setup is so easy with this TV, which already has Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and other apps installed. It has incredible resolution with a wide range of vivid colors.
A Walmart shopper raved, "Amazing purchase! This is absolutely worth it! What an awesome display for under $250! The sound is amazing. The remote lags for only the first 5 minutes until you connect the TV with the remote via Bluetooth. It's fast and definitely has a big, crisp, and sharp screen."
Toshiba 32-Inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV
This TV is just what you need to root for your favorite TV and your favorite shows. It has an Alexa Voice Remote and it supports Apple AirPlay. This 35% discount is a great deal.
This model has 2,000+ 5-star reviews and a fan of this TV reviewed, "Good value. Easy to set up. Clear crisp picture and a good value. Thank you."
Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility
Don't miss this 36% discount on a 50-inch Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility. Its "4K UltraHD delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p high definition screen," the brand claims. You can pair this with a Google Assistant or an Alexa device. You can also use it with the Roku mobile app or the included remote.
A shopper shared, "Very clear picture, great sound quality, easy to navigate. Overall great."
Hisense 32-Inch Class 720P HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV
This is a great option for TV watchers on a budget. It has a built-in Roku too, which means you get access to more than 5,000 channels and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes. It has DTS Trusurround Sound, which is an immersive sound that turns television into an all-encompassing experience.
A Walmart shopper shared, "The best tv i ever had. This tv is the best i have had yet I bought two with extended warranties best thing I have done. Great price love the quality."
TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for Roku TV, Bluetooth
If you want to upgrade your living room, but you're nervous about the thought of setting up something new, this one has simple wireless setup. That means you don't have to run cables or drill holes into the wall. Just plug it into a power source and pairit for a clear, loud sound. This takes just minutes to set up and the sound upgrade is jus unbeatable.
"For $100, this thing far surpassed my expectations. Mind you, I can't compare this to an expensive sound bar because I have not owned any that cost more than $200. That said, I can compare it against the cheap $130-$200 bars with the little woofer combos I have had from samsung and vizio and this thing is far superior," a satisfied shopper shared.
VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth
This sound bar has a low profile design with a high-quality, room-filling performance. It's easy to set up and it completely elevates your experience whether you're watching TV, listening to music, or playing video games.
An Amazon customer shared, "Wow! What a difference when you can adjust bass and treble to your liking! And hearing needs. It's worth the price. Don't need to spend a fortune. Don't need to be an audio genius to use it! Comes quickly, too."
Mounting Dream UL Listed TV Mount
This is a low profile, flat wall mount bracket for your TV. This is just what you need to save space. You don't need an entertainment center just for your TV. This wall mount is easy to install and it's the smartest way to maximize your space.
This one has 79,800+ 5-Star Amazon reviews.
Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket Articulating Arms Swivels Tilts Extension Rotation
If you want your TV to have a full range of motion, this mount is the perfect choice for you. It has a full range of motion with anti-glare properties, extending and retracting to your preferences. The Super Bowl will be an even more dynamic experience with your TV mounted on this.
This mount has 76,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LG UQ9000PUD 43-Inch HDR 4K UHD LED TV
This smart TV is easy to control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, or the included Magic Remote Control. It's all up to your personal preference! It has impeccable resolution and unbelievable sound quality.
