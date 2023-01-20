Why Holly Madison Had Nothing to Say to Hugh Hefner Before His Death

Watch : Holly Madison Details Toxic Relationship With Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison has no regrets.

The former Playboy bunny called her relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner quits several years before his death in 2017. And as far as last words go, the star exclusively revealed on the Jan. 19 episode of E! News that she didn't have any to share with her late ex.

"It was odd because after I left the relationship, I was so shell shocked because I realized that this vision I'd had of him the whole time as this amazing person was just kind of something I had wished for and kind of made up in my own head," Holly explained. "And I realized the person I was looking at was really a stranger. So, I never really had any desire to say anything to him."

Though she had no interest in talking with Hugh following their 2008 breakup, the 43-year-old has opened up over the years about their unconventional relationship and her time in the Playboy Mansion. And like most things in life, there were pros and cons to both.