10 Unique Lunar New Year's Gifts From AAPI-Owned Brands To Celebrate The Year Of The Rabbit

Lunar New Year is just around the corner. As we move out of the Year of the Tiger and into the more patient and gentle Year of the Rabbit, it's a great time to reflect and celebrate with the special loved ones in your life. The rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity, and is considered the luckiest of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.
Traditionally, this multiday celebration is a time to give presents conveying blessings and good wishes for the new year. Over the past years, brands have taken inspiration from the Lunar New Year to create special limited collections to celebrate the progression of the lunar phase-based calendar. In particular, there are many Asian-American and Pacific Islander-owned brands providing stellar, one-of-a-kind products.
While not all AAPI cultures celebrate Lunar New Year, we hope our gift guide can help you find meaningful presents for this occasion and others, while supporting AAPI-owned businesses. We've rounded up our favorite finds that we think would make perfect gifts from different AAPI-owned brands, so you can make your loved ones feel extra special this Lunar New Year and beyond.
Lunar New Year Friendship Box: The Year Of The Rabbit
Pearl River Mart is based in downtown Manhattan and is the first Chinese American department store. This Lunar New Year Friendship Box is the ultimate gift for your loved one, and it's sure to bring blessings and good fortune all year long. Items in the box include treats, notepad, red money envelopes, a lucky charm, an almanac and a noisemaker.
Thin Pave Huggie Hoops 14K Gold
Korean-Americna founder Gina Nam comes from a family of jewelers, and her statement pieces are timeless, chic and ethically made from the highest quality materials. These 14K gold hoops are one of the shop's bestselling pieces, and you can currently get 15% off until February 14 with code VDAY15.
Intro Gua Sha Tool - Jade
Lanshin has made a name for itself in the skincare and beauty game with its high quality materials, gorgeous products and effective results. The brand was founded by Sandra Chiu, who is a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist and master of science in Traditioal Chinese Medicine, and her expertise is reflected in this Intro Gua Sha Tool. The tool is perfect for those who are looking to learn and experience the benefits of facial Gua Sha.
Sichuan Chili Crisp
Bring the heat to your Lunar New Year celebrations with this delicious Sichuan chilli oil that has the perfect balance of heat, crispiness, savoriness and umami. It's so good that we won't blame you if you put it on almost everything you eat, not just during Lunar New Year.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "I gift this more than any other product out there. It's so good on everything, trust me. I eat this chili oil on unshelled edamame about every other day. If you want to upscale your ramen, eggs, canned fish, ice cream or noodles, this is a holy grail product."
The Hot Pot Starter Set
This hot pot starter set has everything you need to spice up your dinner table. It includes an electric hot pot with easily adjustable temperatures, 2 sets of silver chospticks, 2 slotted spoons that interlock with the pot edge and 2 packets of the brand's hot pot soup base.
Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush
Vietnamese-American Michelle Phan is one of the OG YouTube beauty gurus, so you know that whatever product she's putting out, it's going to be good. The bestselling Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush undoubtedly lives up to the hype, adding a subtle touch of radiance to your makup look. It comes in 7 different colors, and it's also now available in the new Venetian Rose™, which the brand describes as a "vintage rose" hue.
The Original Phin Kit (Filter + Coffee)
Nguyen Coffee Supply was founded by first-generation Vietnamese-American Sahra Nguyen. The brand uses organic green coffee beans grown in Vietnam, and this complete Phin Kit is the perfect way to brew and experience the deliciousness that is Vietnamese coffee. The set comes with a bag of coffee and a Phin Filter, and you can choose from three different coffee beans or grounds.
Sweet Sunshine Perfume Oil
Pink Moon was founded by Lin Chen and places a spotlight on women-owned skincare, beauty and home products that are rooted in holistic wellness and inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine. This perfume oil features orange, mandarin, lavender, rosemary and cedarwood essential oils, creating the perfect blend of sweet sunshine. The perfume comes in a gorgeous bottle with a yellow topaz rollerball, and crystals are also placed within the bottle for abundance, protection and harmony.
Carnelian Cuticle And Blemish Roller
Strange Bird was created by artist and life coach Tina Chow Rudolf, and the brand uses ingredients that are partly inspired by ancient Chinese beauty traditions. This cuticle and blemish roller includes soothing and healing ingredients like neem, tea trea and rooibos tea, to bring the highest-quality of care to your hands. It's the perfect gift for treating your loved ones (and yourself) this Lunar New Year and beyond.
Sundays Polish Box of 3
Sundays was founded by Amy Ling, and its nontoxic nail polishes come in a wide variety of shades. We're especially big fans of the seletion of reds, which make for an extra-special Lunar New Gift. Because one is never enough, Sundays offers a customizable box of three polishes— choose shades that symbolize the messages you want to impart to your loved one this Lunar New Year, such as red for good luck.
