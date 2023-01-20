10 Unique Lunar New Year's Gifts From AAPI-Owned Brands To Celebrate The Year Of The Rabbit

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Lunar New Year is just around the corner. As we move out of the Year of the Tiger and into the more patient and gentle Year of the Rabbit, it's a great time to reflect and celebrate with the special loved ones in your life. The rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity, and is considered the luckiest of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

Traditionally, this multiday celebration is a time to give presents conveying blessings and good wishes for the new year. Over the past years, brands have taken inspiration from the Lunar New Year to create special limited collections to celebrate the progression of the lunar phase-based calendar. In particular, there are many Asian-American and Pacific Islander-owned brands providing stellar, one-of-a-kind products.

While not all AAPI cultures celebrate Lunar New Year, we hope our gift guide can help you find meaningful presents for this occasion and others, while supporting AAPI-owned businesses. We've rounded up our favorite finds that we think would make perfect gifts from different AAPI-owned brands, so you can make your loved ones feel extra special this Lunar New Year and beyond.