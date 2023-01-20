You'll Be Speechless After Watching Shay Mooney's Baby Announcement

Watch : Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs

Shay Mooney is so glad this baby exists.

On January 20, the Dan + Shay member announced the arrival of his third child with wife Hannah Love Mooney.

"Abraham Shay Mooney," Shay wrote on Instagram with a video of his newborn son at the hospital. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it."

In the announcement, the country singer—who is also dad to Asher, 5, and Ames, 2—quickly passed on his gift of music by singing a lullaby to his newest family member. The candid moment almost left Shay's wife speechless.

"First song sang to the newest family member," Hannah shared on Instagram. "Abram Shay, you're so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week."

Soon after sharing their family's news, Hannah and Shay received plenty of celebratory messages from friends. "Congrats on another perfect little boy!!!!" Raelynn shared in the comment section. Alana Springsteen added, "Dude congrats!!!!! He's perfect."