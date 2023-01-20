You'll Be Speechless After Watching Shay Mooney's Baby Announcement

Shay Mooney is so glad this baby exists.
On January 20, the Dan + Shay member announced the arrival of his third child with wife Hannah Love Mooney.
"Abraham Shay Mooney," Shay wrote on Instagram with a video of his newborn son at the hospital. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it."
In the announcement, the country singer—who is also dad to Asher, 5, and Ames, 2—quickly passed on his gift of music by singing a lullaby to his newest family member. The candid moment almost left Shay's wife speechless.
"First song sang to the newest family member," Hannah shared on Instagram. "Abram Shay, you're so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week."
Soon after sharing their family's news, Hannah and Shay received plenty of celebratory messages from friends. "Congrats on another perfect little boy!!!!" Raelynn shared in the comment section. Alana Springsteen added, "Dude congrats!!!!! He's perfect."
Before welcoming a third child, Shay shared his thoughts on becoming outnumbered in his Nashville house.
"It's already very loud, including myself," Dan exclusively told E! News at the 2022 ACM Honors. "My wife is going to have three, well four, children to take care of now including myself."
Fortunately, she may have some help thanks to Dan + Shay member Dan Smyers and his wife Abby Law Smyers.
"Uncle Dan and Aunt Abby are going to have to come over and help me," Shay joked. "I don't know what I'm going to do with three. Two is enough, three is going to be a lot, but we're excited."
And while three kids may keep Shay busy, he's not done making music. When celebrating 10 years of Dan + Shay in December 2022, the country music duo assured fans that exciting things are ahead.
"We're looking forward to 2023 being the best year yet," the duo wrote on Instagram. "And yes, that means new music! We're so proud of everything we're creating and can't wait for you to hear it."