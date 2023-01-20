Cobra Kai Gets the Karate Chop at Netflix: Find Out When the Show Will End

Watch : "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations

It appears we've reached the "wax off" portion of this lesson.

After five seasons of Cobra Kai antics, the Netflix fan-favorite reboot series will officially be coming to an end following the upcoming sixth and final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the "bittersweet" news in an open letter to their Karate Kid fans on Jan. 20.

"When Daniel LaRusso arrived in the Valley with his mother in 1984, little did her know that his was about to be forever changed," they wrote. "The same went for three young kids from New Jersey who hadn't yet met one another. Daniel's journey from bullied teen to underdog hero became an indelible part of our childhoods, and something that we would always carry with us in our hearts."

As they continued, the creators called reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe their "humble honor."

"Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub and all the amazing original cast members," they shared. "It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."