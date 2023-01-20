Cobra Kai Gets the Karate Chop at Netflix: Find Out When the Show Will End

It appears we've reached the "wax off" portion of this lesson.
After five seasons of Cobra Kai antics, the Netflix fan-favorite reboot series will officially be coming to an end following the upcoming sixth and final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the "bittersweet" news in an open letter to their Karate Kid fans on Jan. 20.
"When Daniel LaRusso arrived in the Valley with his mother in 1984, little did her know that his was about to be forever changed," they wrote. "The same went for three young kids from New Jersey who hadn't yet met one another. Daniel's journey from bullied teen to underdog hero became an indelible part of our childhoods, and something that we would always carry with us in our hearts."
As they continued, the creators called reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe their "humble honor."
"Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub and all the amazing original cast members," they shared. "It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."
While Cobra Kai's upcoming end is bittersweet, the team noted that they always wanted to end the show "on our terms" and that they're "leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined."
However, they did tease possible spinoffs, noting, "This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."
"In the meantime, strap in for the biggest season of Cobra Kai yet," they concluded. "And let today be a celebration of all that's come, as well as all that's still left to be told. We couldn't do it without you."
Cobra Kai debuted back in 2018 on YouTube Red before being saved by Netflix after the third season was produced. It continues the story of the world introduced in the initial 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament three decades after The Karate Kid first premiered.
The series stars returning actors Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith, as well as Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio and Dallas Dupree Young, to name a few.
Cobra Kai has been a hit with both fans and critics alike, even scoring an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination at the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Catch up on the first five seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix before it eventually returns for one final showdown with season six.