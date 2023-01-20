Dylan O'Brien Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Dylan O'Brien Cracks Up While Explaining His "Slut Era"

Dylan O'Brien may be entering his relationship era.

As he touched down in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, the Teen Wolf alum put the emphasis on love as he was spotted holding hands with model Rachael Lange while at the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show Jan. 19.

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, the 31-year-old and Rachael, 25, kept close, laughing as they walked away from the cameras.

For the outing, Dylan wore a collared shirt underneath a sweater and coat, which he paired with gray pants and sneakers. Rachael, meanwhile, donned dark pants and a blazer, completing the ensemble with black knee-high boots.

E! News has reached out to reps for Dylan and Rachael for comment and has yet to hear back.

Underneath the TikTok, fans reacted to the Maze Runner star's possible new romance with the Dreamers Delicates founder, with one person writing, "Am i crying? yes. and i happy for them and glad he found someone that makes him happy? yes!"