Dylan O'Brien Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week

Dylan O'Brien may be entering his relationship era.
As he touched down in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, the Teen Wolf alum put the emphasis on love as he was spotted holding hands with model Rachael Lange while at the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show Jan. 19.
In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, the 31-year-old and Rachael, 25, kept close, laughing as they walked away from the cameras.
For the outing, Dylan wore a collared shirt underneath a sweater and coat, which he paired with gray pants and sneakers. Rachael, meanwhile, donned dark pants and a blazer, completing the ensemble with black knee-high boots.
E! News has reached out to reps for Dylan and Rachael for comment and has yet to hear back.
Underneath the TikTok, fans reacted to the Maze Runner star's possible new romance with the Dreamers Delicates founder, with one person writing, "Am i crying? yes. and i happy for them and glad he found someone that makes him happy? yes!"
Added another, "I'm so happy for them omg throws phone at wall and proceeds to scream into pillow."
One person even called out their color coordinated outfits for their outing, "Awww, they're even matching! runs into ongoing traffic."
Dylan has largely kept his love life out of the public eye since his split from The First Time co-star Britt Robertson in 2018 after six years together.
Back in April, Dylan teased in a tweet that he was ready to enter a different stage of his life, his "slut era" to be exact.
Following the social media post, he explained in an interview with E! News in August exactly what that meant.
"It's just like a concept, it's like an energy," he said at the time. "It's also like somewhere sort of like a prediction of where the world was heading."