North West Making Milkshakes With Chicago and Psalm Will Melt Even the Iciest of Hearts

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Punishment for Losing a Bet to North West

North, Chicago and Psalm West are having some sweet sibling time.

In a sweet TikTok shared to North and mom Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the trio were in the kitchen whipping up some dessert.

"What are we guys doing today?" the 9-year-old asked younger siblings Chicago, 5, and Pslam, 3, in the Jan. 19 video, to which they replied, "Making a milkshake!"

North channeled her inner teacher as she led her brother and sister in figuring out how much ice and cool whip they needed to make the perfect blend. Taking things step by step, she then asked, "What are we going to do next?"

"Milk!" the younger siblings said in union before their big sis confirmed their next step, stating, "Yes, okay Chi, pour your milk."

And of course North didn't forget to add in the ice cream and chocolate syrup. Chicago exclaimed, "That's funny," when the nearly empty syrup and noisy bottle got brought into the mix.