North West Making Milkshakes With Chicago and Psalm Will Melt Even the Iciest of Hearts

North, Chicago and Psalm West are having some sweet sibling time.
In a sweet TikTok shared to North and mom Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the trio were in the kitchen whipping up some dessert.
"What are we guys doing today?" the 9-year-old asked younger siblings Chicago, 5, and Pslam, 3, in the Jan. 19 video, to which they replied, "Making a milkshake!"
North channeled her inner teacher as she led her brother and sister in figuring out how much ice and cool whip they needed to make the perfect blend. Taking things step by step, she then asked, "What are we going to do next?"
"Milk!" the younger siblings said in union before their big sis confirmed their next step, stating, "Yes, okay Chi, pour your milk."
And of course North didn't forget to add in the ice cream and chocolate syrup. Chicago exclaimed, "That's funny," when the nearly empty syrup and noisy bottle got brought into the mix.
Pslam took matter into his own hands when it came to adding the cherry on top, in this case—whipped cream. Through song, the trio finished up with rainbow sprinkles, singing, "Rainbow, rainbow, rainbow, rainbows" before the video cuts out. The only thing missing from the adorable bonding moment was the trio's brother Saint, 7.
These days, North is taking TikTok by storm, as she previously went viral after dressing up as dad Kanye West for a video set to his song "Bound 2." In her recreation, North was joined by Kim, who starred in the original music video. The 9-year-old sported a black beanie and hoodie, while the SKKN founder opted for a black body suite and reflective shades as the 2013 rap played in the background.
Making a milkshake??? original sound - Kim and North
And although the SKIMS founder and "Stronger" rapper finalized their divorce last November, Kim has been open about keeping her relationship with Kanye positive for their kids' sake.
"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," the Kardashians star revealed on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast in December. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."
And when it comes to her kids continuing to pursue their passions—on and off TikTok?
"I just truly want them to be happy in what they do," Kim said. "And I have very, very happy babies. They are such good kids and so happy and kind. They are probably my biggest reality check."