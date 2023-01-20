Storm Reid Wants Euphoria Season 3 to Have More Joy and Less Heartbreak

Storm Reid is ready for her high school drama to be a little more high school and a little less drama.
While promoting her new thriller film Missing, the Euphoria actress teased what she'd like to see for her character Gia when the HBO series eventually returns for season three.
"Gia, I hope that you get to smile. I hope you get to laugh. I hope you get some ice cream or something," Reid told Screenrant on Jan. 19. "My overarching hope for season three is just more levity, more joy, more grace. I think we have covered the entire spectrum of emotions in Euphoria over the last two seasons, so hopefully season three is a little less heartbreaking."
The 19-year-old has portrayed the little sister of Rue, played by Zendaya, since the show's 2019 debut, meaning she's already had to endure overdoses, trips to rehab, general anxiety and much more.
HBO ordered a third season of the show prior to last February's season two finale and production is expected to begin this February. Season three will also star Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Dominic Fike as the show's younger cast alongside Eric Dane and Nika King.
Zendaya previously shared her hopes for her character upon the show's return. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."
Similarly, Cloud told E! News his expectations for season three in October. "I can't wait to get back to work with everyone. I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again," he shared. "Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing [creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."
However, one familiar face who won't be returning to the halls of East Highland High is Barbie Ferreira. "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," she confirmed in August. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."
While there is no premiere date for Euphoria season three just yet, don't miss Storm Reid's new movie Missing, now in theaters.