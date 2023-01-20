Storm Reid Wants Euphoria Season 3 to Have More Joy and Less Heartbreak

Watch : Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3

Storm Reid is ready for her high school drama to be a little more high school and a little less drama.

While promoting her new thriller film Missing, the Euphoria actress teased what she'd like to see for her character Gia when the HBO series eventually returns for season three.

"Gia, I hope that you get to smile. I hope you get to laugh. I hope you get some ice cream or something," Reid told Screenrant on Jan. 19. "My overarching hope for season three is just more levity, more joy, more grace. I think we have covered the entire spectrum of emotions in Euphoria over the last two seasons, so hopefully season three is a little less heartbreaking."

The 19-year-old has portrayed the little sister of Rue, played by Zendaya, since the show's 2019 debut, meaning she's already had to endure overdoses, trips to rehab, general anxiety and much more.