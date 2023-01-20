Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show

Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date.
The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
And instead of opting for tailored pants that usually reign supreme on the red carpet, the Twilight star packed a punch with his bottoms, wearing a navy tweed skirt with pleats and knee-high rubber boots. Whether he was sitting front row or taking photos, Robert commanded the room with his smoldering gaze and power poses.
His fierce look comes just one day after he discussed the "insidious" body standards men face—and the lengths he's gone to in order to achieve a certain appearance.
"Even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive," he told ES Magazine in a cover story published Jan. 19. "And you don't quite realize how insidious it is until it's too late."
While Robert clarified that he hasn't struggled with his own body image, he has "tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency."
"I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox," he recalled. "Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it's a cleanse...And I tried to do keto once. I was like, 'Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?' But I didn't realize you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose."
Between the 36-year-old's outlook on beauty standards and his new approach to fashion, it's clear he's entering a new era.
Keep scrolling to see all of the other fabulous style moments from celebrities during Fashion Week below!