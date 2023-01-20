Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show

Robert Pattinson brought the wow factor to Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20. See his eye-catching ensemble below.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 20, 2023 6:33 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetFashion WeekRobert PattinsonParis Fashion WeekE! Insider
Watch: Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date.

The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.

And instead of opting for tailored pants that usually reign supreme on the red carpet, the Twilight star packed a punch with his bottoms, wearing a navy tweed skirt with pleats and knee-high rubber boots. Whether he was sitting front row or taking photos, Robert commanded the room with his smoldering gaze and power poses.

His fierce look comes just one day after he discussed the "insidious" body standards men face—and the lengths he's gone to in order to achieve a certain appearance.

"Even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive," he told ES Magazine in a cover story published Jan. 19. "And you don't quite realize how insidious it is until it's too late."

photos
Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson Stun at The Batman Premiere

While Robert clarified that he hasn't struggled with his own body image, he has "tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency."

"I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox," he recalled. "Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it's a cleanse...And I tried to do keto once. I was like, 'Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?' But I didn't realize you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Priyanka Chopra Shares Why Surrogacy Was A "Necessary" Step

3

Tori Spelling Says Daughter Is "Not Great" After Hospitalization

Between the 36-year-old's outlook on beauty standards and his new approach to fashion, it's clear he's entering a new era. 

Keep scrolling to see all of the other fabulous style moments from celebrities during Fashion Week below!

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cruz Beckham & David Beckham
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
Rose Leslie & Kit Harington
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
J Balvin
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Eddie Redmayne
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Usher
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Rosalia
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Jenna Ortega
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Evan Mock
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Laura Harrier
ph Alfonso Catalano/Shutterstock
Idris Elba & Sabrina Elba
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Simona Tabasco
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Robert Pattinson
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Adam DiMarco
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Sabrina Impacciatore
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Giveon
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada
Stormzy
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Charli XCX
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Theo James
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Mads Mikkelsen
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Ed Westwick
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Priyanka Chopra Shares Why Surrogacy Was A "Necessary" Step

3

Tori Spelling Says Daughter Is "Not Great" After Hospitalization

4

Kim Kardashian's Bold New Makeup Look Is Turning Heads

5

Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding