Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show

Watch : Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date.

The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.

And instead of opting for tailored pants that usually reign supreme on the red carpet, the Twilight star packed a punch with his bottoms, wearing a navy tweed skirt with pleats and knee-high rubber boots. Whether he was sitting front row or taking photos, Robert commanded the room with his smoldering gaze and power poses.

His fierce look comes just one day after he discussed the "insidious" body standards men face—and the lengths he's gone to in order to achieve a certain appearance.

"Even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive," he told ES Magazine in a cover story published Jan. 19. "And you don't quite realize how insidious it is until it's too late."