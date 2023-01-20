Kyle Richards Details Her Diet and Workout Routine After Shooting Down Ozempic Claims

Watch : Kyle Richards DENIES Using Ozempic for Weight Loss

Kyle Richards has no secrets when it comes to her diet and fitness routine.

Just days after refuting claims she uses the Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is revealing exactly what goes into maintaining her healthy lifestyle.

"My workout routine, I shake it up—I do something different every day," the Halloween Ends star said during a Jan. 19 Amazon Live with her 14-year-old daughter Portia. "I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I'm now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I've increased my weights that I'm lifting. And then I will run, either outside or—depending on the weather—or I will run on the treadmill."

Kyle added that she also loves hot yoga and hiking.

When it comes to her diet, the 54-year-old credits her slimmed down body to a complete change in her eating habits recently.