Kyle Richards Details Her Diet and Workout Routine After Shooting Down Ozempic Claims

Kyle Richards has no secrets when it comes to her diet and fitness routine.
Just days after refuting claims she uses the Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is revealing exactly what goes into maintaining her healthy lifestyle.
"My workout routine, I shake it up—I do something different every day," the Halloween Ends star said during a Jan. 19 Amazon Live with her 14-year-old daughter Portia. "I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I'm now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I've increased my weights that I'm lifting. And then I will run, either outside or—depending on the weather—or I will run on the treadmill."
Kyle added that she also loves hot yoga and hiking.
When it comes to her diet, the 54-year-old credits her slimmed down body to a complete change in her eating habits recently.
"Like I said, not Ozempic or that other one that starts with an ‘M,'" Kyle shared. "I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that's it.' No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol. I thought maybe just for a little while, and then I thought, ‘You know what? I feel so good.' Now that I've already lost the weight I wanted to lose—I'm not trying to lose any more—I, of course, will have birthday cake or some pasta, but actually, to be honest, once in a blue moon."
"I am not following the keto diet," she continued. "Just basically, I eat protein, vegetables, fruit, and carbs once in a while. But I do eat fruits and vegetables all the time, and I really love cereal."
Earlier this month, Kyle clapped back at fans accusing her of surgery and Ozempic use as the reason for her weight love. "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery," she commented on Instagram. "I did have a breast reduction in May."
