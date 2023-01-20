Matt Shively Reveals Lopez vs Lopez's Surprising Connections to True Jackson, VP

Watch : Lopez vs. Lopez New NBC Show - Exclusive

Working on Lopez vs Lopez has been a reunion of sorts for star Matt Shively.

Before he was starring alongside George and Mayan Lopez on the NBC sitcom, the actor got his big break on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP—which starred Keke Palmer as the show's titular teen fashion designer. And as it turns out, the two shows share a few surprising connections.

As Matt exclusively revealed in an interview with E! News, "A lot of crew members and stuff from that show are actually on this show." Not only that, but his onscreen girlfriend Mayan was also a huge fan of the children's series.

"She didn't really tell me until about halfway through shooting the first season," the 32-year-old, who plays Mayan's boyfriend Quinten on the sitcom, joked. "And then, she finally let it go that like she grew up watching me, and it's so weird that I'm now playing her baby daddy on the show, and all this kind of stuff."