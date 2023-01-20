Jennifer Coolidge Makes Her Hilarious TikTok Debut With Help From Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Kinda Confirms Return to Legally Blonde 3

You will be on the floor when you see Jennifer Coolidge's first TikTok.

The White Lotus star made her debut on the video sharing platform Jan. 19 in an epic way. "Hi, this is my first TikTok," she says in her first video, appearing in front of a green screen. "And I tried to think of something cool to do and I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like."

Coolidge then proceeds to recite lyrics from Jennifer Lopez's hit 2002 song "Jenny From the Block."

And that's not all. The camera then pans to J.Lo herself, sitting casually beside her. "I like that," she tells Coolidge. "I really, really like that."

Lopez, who stars with Coolidge in the upcoming romantic action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, also shared the video on her own TikTok, writing, "Happy JENNUARY @jennifercoolidge @primevideo #ShotgunWedding."

In addition, the two actresses shared the video on Instagram, where Coolidge's White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy commented, "I just liked this twice," while fellow season two cast member Haley Lu Richardson wrote, "Oh my actual god."