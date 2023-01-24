Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and More React to 2023 Oscar Nominations

Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Jan. 24. So how did the nominees feel about the recognition? Read their reactions here.

And the award for best reaction goes to…

After Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominees for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, several stars expressed their excitement on social media, including Angela Bassett.

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination," the actress, who is up for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever said to E!. "What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera."

She continued, "I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses. Congratulations to my fellow Wakanda Forever nominees - Ryan Coogler, Ruth E. Carter, Camille Friend, Joel Harlow, Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick. I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another."

Colin Farrell shared his enthusiasm, too. 

"Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it's shared with the Banshees cast and crew," the actor, who is up for his lead role in The Banshees of Inisherin, said in a statement to E!. "Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!"

 

As for who scored the most nods this year, Everything Everywhere All At Once heads into the night with 11 nods followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front with nine apiece and Elvis with eight.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home the highly coveted golden statue. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for a third time live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, and viewers can catch all the action at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Can't wait until then? Well, get excited about the ceremony by reading stars' reactions to their nominations below.

Marvel Studios
Angela Bassett

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination," the actress, who is nominated for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, said in a statement to E!. "What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera."

 

A24
Jamie Lee Curtis

"It was never even in my wildest dream box," the actress, who is nominated for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once wrote on Instagram. "I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life. As this is a movie about a family of immigrants and their struggles through life, immediately I'm thinking of my parents, children of immigrants from Hungary and Denmark, whose families came here and sacrificed for their children to achieve their dreams. I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar. I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do. @everythingeverywheremovie @a24."

Searchlight Pictures
Colin Farrell

"Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it's shared with the Banshees cast and crew," The Banshees of Inisherin star, who is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role, said in a statement to E!. "Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!"

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures
Jerry Bruckheimer

"On behalf of Tom [Cruise], all the filmmakers, cast, Paramount and everyone who worked on Top Gun: Maverick, we are so honored by this recognition from the Academy," the producer said about the film, which scored six Oscar nominations including Best Picture. "This being my first ever Oscar nomination makes it that much more special. Congratulations to all the nominees. We look forward to celebrating with you."

Searchlight Pictures
Brendan Gleeson

"What an amazing wake-up call!" the actor, who's nominated for his supporting role in The Banshees of Inisherin, said in a statement to E!. "I'm so proud and grateful to be part of The Banshees of Inisherin on a personal and professional level. I'm absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home. What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage! Feels like a huge family outing on the cards! Thank you Academy. Thank you [writer and director] Martin [McDonagh]! Thank you all!"

