Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Benefit Cosmetics, Kopari Beauty, Dr. Brandt, and Beekman 1802

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Beekman 1802, Dr. Brandt, Kopari Beauty, and Benefit Cosmetics.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 20, 2023 3:40 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Benefit Cosmetics, Kopari Beauty, Dr. Brandt, and Beekman 1802. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer

Get that smoother than skin that you've always dreamed of when you incorporate Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer into your makeup routine. This primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to create a smooth canvas for perfectly even makeup application. You can even just wear it alone without applying makeup. The primer helps your makeup stay put all day long. You will definitely see a difference between applying your makeup with this primer and without. Trust us, it's so worth the purchase.

One customer shared, "I have pretty nice skin already, minimal pores, so I wasn't sure how much of a difference this product would really make. However, it does seem to make a noticeable difference! I use this product alone, either by itself or just with some spot concealing in the areas I need. Every time I wear it, people compliment me on my skin and if it's a selfie, I feel like I get more attention than usual on it. Definitely a bit of a blurring effect, so I use it on days when I want my skin to look extra smooth. It is pricey, but it does do what is advertised!" Another said the product "does what it says....good product. I can tell a big difference when using this...my pores look smaller and my face is less oily."

$34
$17
Ulta

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer

A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto my makeup makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much I sweat.

A shopper raved, "This is lightweight and melts so easily into the skin. Immediately my t zone looks like it has no pores. It's creamy and satisfying to put on. It is hydrating and makes any kind of coverage go on easier, whether it's powder or liquid. This stuff is actually so good that if your main issue is large pores and oily or combo skin, it's really all you need!"

$48
$24
Ulta

Kopari Beauty Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream

According to Kopari Beauty, this moisturizer to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in hydration for 72 hours. If you are looking for smoother, more supple, hydrated skin, try this one out.

A shopper said, "I've been using this for two weeks and can already see a difference in my face. I had been struggling with adult acne ￼and skin texture. My face has texture looks hydrated and plump and my acne has settled. I'm sure the next two weeks will be a game changer!"

$42
$21
Ulta

Beekman 1802 Booster Serums

There are three Beekman 1802 serums on sale today. 

Use the Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum to brighten your skin and get a lit-from-within glow.

Try the Dream Booster Bakuchiol Better Aging Serum to step up the hydration and address the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

Add the Smooth Booster Willow Bark Exfoliating Serum to your routine to exfoliate your skin without the irritation you'd expect from your standard exfoliants. 

$28
$14
Vitamin C
$28
$14
Anti-Aging
$28
$14
Exfoliating

Still shopping? Check out this $100 deal on a beauty product bundle worth $431 with items from Sunday Riley, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Tula, Elemis, and more top brands.

