Brittany Snow Officially Files For Divorce From Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow has officially closed the curtain on her relationship with Tyler Stanaland.
The Pitch Perfect alum recently filed for divorce from the Selling the OC star after more than two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Brittany, 36, also noted in the docs that she and Tyler, 33, have a prenuptial agreement in place and asked that they split all attorney's fees.
The actress' latest move comes four months after she and the Netflix star—who tied the knot in March 2020—shared a joint statement announcing their separation.
"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," a September 2022 statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts read. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
The former couple continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
In the wake of their split, Tyler's co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim opened up about how the cast was supporting the real estate agent through that time.
"We're a family in the Newport Beach office," he exclusively told E! News in November 2022, "And I think that many of us have come to support Tyler."
Jason noted that Tyler is "a very likeable person and a great professional" who is "very well liked in the office," so naturally, he's received "a ton of support" from his fellow castmates.
E! News has reached out to reps for Snow and Stanaland and have not heard back.