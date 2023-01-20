Brittany Snow Officially Files For Divorce From Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland

Watch : Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage

Brittany Snow has officially closed the curtain on her relationship with Tyler Stanaland.



The Pitch Perfect alum recently filed for divorce from the Selling the OC star after more than two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Brittany, 36, also noted in the docs that she and Tyler, 33, have a prenuptial agreement in place and asked that they split all attorney's fees.

The actress' latest move comes four months after she and the Netflix star—who tied the knot in March 2020—shared a joint statement announcing their separation.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," a September 2022 statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts read. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."