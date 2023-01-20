Dakota Johnson Jokes About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Claims at Sundance Film Festival

Watch : Armie Hammer's Lawyer Addresses Those Concierge Rumors

Dakota Johnson drew a notable reaction from the crowd at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.



The actress appeared at the event's inaugural dinner Jan. 19 to present an award to Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, whose 2017 film co-starred Armie Hammer. In her speech, Johnson made a joke about not being able to take part in that particular movie.

"Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted," she said, as seen in a video posted to social media. "Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat."

Her quip comes exactly two years after several women made cannibalistic sex-fantasy allegations against Hammer in early 2021. Days after the unverified messages surfaced on social media, Hammer denied the accusations, calling them "bulls--t claims."

Later that year, Johnson—who previously worked alongside Hammer in the 2010 film The Social Network—shared her feelings in the wake of the misconduct and abuse allegations that he and other co-stars including Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf faced at the time. (Both have denied allegations brought forth against them in legal filings).