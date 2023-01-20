Everything to Know About Chase Sui Wonders After Pete Davidson PDA Pics

The King of Staten Island may have found a new queen.
Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed his romance with Chase Sui Wonders on Jan. 19, during a packed PDA-packed outing to Universal Studios Hollywood.
The pair—who co-starred in the 2022 horror comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies—have previously been spotted out together numerous times recently, including earlier in January when they were seen waiting for takeout at a Brooklyn pierogi spot. And in December, the two attended a New York Rangers game with castmate Rachel Sennott.
Pete's blossoming relationship with Chase, 26, comes after being romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski in November, though a source close to the model told E! News at the time that she was enjoying being single. The comedian, 29, has also dated Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Ariana Grande in the past.
As for Chase, keep scrolling to learn more about the rising actress.
She played Pete's on-screen girlfriend in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
Prior to seemingly confirming their relationship IRL, Pete and Chase played boyfriend-girlfriend David and Emma in the slasher flick Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.
She gushed to The Face magazine last September about what it was like working with the Saturday Night Live alum, describing him as "hilarious" while laughing, the outlet reported.
"We had a lot of dark exchanges in the movie, so it was nice to have some relief outside of that, to have a good guy who can bring levity and humour to the role," she said. "He's also a total pro who's very good at dramatic acting, which I'm so excited for everyone to see."
Previously, Chase also had a small role in King of Staten Island, Pete's semi-autobiographical series, according to Nylon.
She was linked to actor Charles Melton in 2022
Chase and Riverdale actor Charles Melton sparked romance rumors in 2022 after going on a date in April, as seen in photos obtained by E! News at the time. They later made their relationship Instagram official in a since-deleted July post.
She starred in HBO's Generation
Chase had a breakthrough role on HBO's Generation as Riley, a high school student with maturity beyond her years. The series was canceled in 2021 after one season.
She's the niece of a fashion icon
Chase is the niece of designer Anna Sui, who introduced her to the fashion world at a young age.
"When we were three, four, and five, my aunt would let my sister and my cousins and I pick our favorite looks from her shows, and then she would shrink them down," Chase told W Magazine in 2017. "Like these giant fur coats for toddlers. We would then put on our fashion shows because we had so much of her clothing."
She also had the best views for Anna's runway shows, even if she was too young to take it all in.
"When we were little, we would sit front row, but on the ground," Chase said. "In some videos, you can see us on the runway crawling around and fighting."
She's a comedian, too.
Chase wrote for Harvard University's humor publication, The Harvard Lampoon, while she studied film production at the college, according to Nylon. She graduated in 2018.