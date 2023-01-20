Everything to Know About Chase Sui Wonders After Pete Davidson PDA Pics

She starred in HBO's Generation

Chase had a breakthrough role on HBO's Generation as Riley, a high school student with maturity beyond her years. The series was canceled in 2021 after one season.

She's the niece of a fashion icon

Chase is the niece of designer Anna Sui, who introduced her to the fashion world at a young age.

"When we were three, four, and five, my aunt would let my sister and my cousins and I pick our favorite looks from her shows, and then she would shrink them down," Chase told W Magazine in 2017. "Like these giant fur coats for toddlers. We would then put on our fashion shows because we had so much of her clothing."

She also had the best views for Anna's runway shows, even if she was too young to take it all in.

"When we were little, we would sit front row, but on the ground," Chase said. "In some videos, you can see us on the runway crawling around and fighting."

She's a comedian, too.

Chase wrote for Harvard University's humor publication, The Harvard Lampoon, while she studied film production at the college, according to Nylon. She graduated in 2018.