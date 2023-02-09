This Affordable Amazon Makeup Product That Every Beauty Influencer Uses Is Now on Sale for $8

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're on #BeautyTok, you've probably seen your favorite influencers achieving the perfectly-blended makeup look, hoping to get those same results in life. Lately, the best tutorials all have one thing in common: triangle powder puffs. This budget-friendly find is a total game-changer.
The Pimoys Powder Puff Triangles make powder application easy, mess-free and precise. While they are "powder puffs," they also deliver a flawless application for liquid foundation, concealer, highlighter and bronzer. You can use velour puffs to blend out your concealer, set your under eyes, apply foundation and contour your cheeks. They have a little strap on the back, so you don't have to worry about holding the powder puff while you use it and it's much easier to apply makeup, especially around the eyes. Even if you're not a makeup expert, these powder puffs will make you feel like one!
Plus, these powder puffs are washable, so you can clean them to use over and over again. You can get a set with six powder puffs for just $8. At that sale price, you really can't pass up this deal. And, before you roll your eyes, wondering how great a product could possibly be at that price point, this bundle has 6,610+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puff
This bestselling bundle comes with six powder puff triangles, with 15 different colors to choose from. They're currently on sale for just $8!
If you're not sure about shopping yet, these raving reviews from happy shoppers just might convince you.
Pimoys Powder Puff Triangle Reviews
A shopper gushed, "I thought these powder puffs were the best thing to use when applying powder! I find that they're super soft & easy to handle. I don't need to replace them often so having a 6 pack is even better. They fit just right and blend in powder seamlessly! 10/10!"
"If you came here to purchase them because a TikTok influencer told you to.....so did I. The rumors are true, these little puffs work wonders! I love that it has the pointed end to really get under the eye and around the nose. You can't beat the price and they help with a flawless powder application. Just buy them" a shopper insisted.
I saw these on Tiktok and they were such a great price. I use them under my eyes and get no creases all day.
This made placing the powder under my eyes so effortless and helped me achieve that airbrushed look! Tiktok didn't miss with this suggestion! Also budget friendly!
A shopper said, "I loved these! My makeup set so much better and so flawless! Definitely a game changer."
Another explained, "Okay so I've bought the beauty blenders and never understood the hype. Makeup brushes are okay. Foundation brushes don't compare either. I've never had product blend so flawlessly. These are the legit best. If you're doubting yourself on getting it, just do it. If you saw them on TikTok, that's where I saw them too. I RARELY leave reviews. I LOVE THEM AND ILL BE BUYING THEM AGAIN WHEN I NEED TO. YAY."
An Amazon customer wrote, "I really like this for my powders over a beauty blender. Ever since I started to use this powder puff my makeup has been coming up more flawless and stays in place. I really do recommend this."
"These are perfect for applying foundation, concealer and powder on the face and around the eye area. I have purchased 3 times already and will always keep them stocked up," a shopper said.
