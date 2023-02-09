This Affordable Amazon Makeup Product That Every Beauty Influencer Uses Is Now on Sale for $8

If you're not sure about shopping yet, these raving reviews from happy shoppers just might convince you.

Pimoys Powder Puff Triangle Reviews

A shopper gushed, "I thought these powder puffs were the best thing to use when applying powder! I find that they're super soft & easy to handle. I don't need to replace them often so having a 6 pack is even better. They fit just right and blend in powder seamlessly! 10/10!"

"If you came here to purchase them because a TikTok influencer told you to.....so did I. The rumors are true, these little puffs work wonders! I love that it has the pointed end to really get under the eye and around the nose. You can't beat the price and they help with a flawless powder application. Just buy them" a shopper insisted.

I saw these on Tiktok and they were such a great price. I use them under my eyes and get no creases all day.

This made placing the powder under my eyes so effortless and helped me achieve that airbrushed look! Tiktok didn't miss with this suggestion! Also budget friendly!

A shopper said, "I loved these! My makeup set so much better and so flawless! Definitely a game changer."

Another explained, "Okay so I've bought the beauty blenders and never understood the hype. Makeup brushes are okay. Foundation brushes don't compare either. I've never had product blend so flawlessly. These are the legit best. If you're doubting yourself on getting it, just do it. If you saw them on TikTok, that's where I saw them too. I RARELY leave reviews. I LOVE THEM AND ILL BE BUYING THEM AGAIN WHEN I NEED TO. YAY."

An Amazon customer wrote, "I really like this for my powders over a beauty blender. Ever since I started to use this powder puff my makeup has been coming up more flawless and stays in place. I really do recommend this."

"These are perfect for applying foundation, concealer and powder on the face and around the eye area. I have purchased 3 times already and will always keep them stocked up," a shopper said.

