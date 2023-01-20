Blend and Set Your Makeup With $1.67 TikTok-Famous Triangle Powder Puffs That Have 4,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're into beauty TikTok, you've probably seen your favorite influencers applying perfectly-blended makeup, hoping to get those same results in life. Lately, the best tutorials all have one thing in common: triangle powder puffs. This budget-friendly find is a total game-changer.

The Pimoys Powder Puff Triangles make powder application easy, mess-free, and precise, but don't sleep on these puffs for your liquid makeup. Yes, they are "powder puffs," but they can deliver a flawless application for liquid foundation, concealer, highlighter, and bronzer. You can use velour puffs to blend out your concealer, set your under eyes, apply foundation, and contour your cheeks. They have a little strap on the back, so you don't have to worry about holding the powder puff while you use it and it's much easier to apply makeup, especially around my eyes.

These are washable, so you can clean them to use over and over again. You can get a set with six powder puffs for $10, which means each one costs you just $1.67. At that price, you really can't pass up this deal. And, before you roll your eyes, wondering how great a product could possibly be at that price point, this bundle has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Take your makeup to the next level with this TikTok-approved purchase.