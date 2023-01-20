Blend and Set Your Makeup With $1.67 TikTok-Famous Triangle Powder Puffs That Have 4,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're into beauty TikTok, you've probably seen your favorite influencers applying perfectly-blended makeup, hoping to get those same results in life. Lately, the best tutorials all have one thing in common: triangle powder puffs. This budget-friendly find is a total game-changer.
The Pimoys Powder Puff Triangles make powder application easy, mess-free, and precise, but don't sleep on these puffs for your liquid makeup. Yes, they are "powder puffs," but they can deliver a flawless application for liquid foundation, concealer, highlighter, and bronzer. You can use velour puffs to blend out your concealer, set your under eyes, apply foundation, and contour your cheeks. They have a little strap on the back, so you don't have to worry about holding the powder puff while you use it and it's much easier to apply makeup, especially around my eyes.
These are washable, so you can clean them to use over and over again. You can get a set with six powder puffs for $10, which means each one costs you just $1.67. At that price, you really can't pass up this deal. And, before you roll your eyes, wondering how great a product could possibly be at that price point, this bundle has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Take your makeup to the next level with this TikTok-approved purchase.
Pimoys Powder Puff Triangles- Set of 6
Each bundle comes with 6 powder puff triangles. There are 15 colors to choose from.
If you're not sure about shopping yet, these rave reviews from happy shoppers may convince you.
Pimoys Powder Puff Triangle Reviews
A shopper gushed, "I thought these powder puffs were the best thing to use when applying powder! I find that they're super soft & easy to handle. I don't need to replace them often so having a 6 pack is even better. They fit just right and blend in powder seamlessly! 10/10!"
"If you came here to purchase them because a TikTok influencer told you to.....so did I. The rumors are true, these little puffs work wonders! I love that it has the pointed end to really get under the eye and around the nose. You can't beat the price and they help with a flawless powder application. Just buy them" a shopper insisted.
I saw these on Tiktok and they were such a great price. I use them under my eyes and get no creases all day.
This made placing the powder under my eyes so effortless and helped me achieve that airbrushed look! Tiktok didn't miss with this suggestion! Also budget friendly!
A shopper said, "I loved these! My makeup set so much better and so flawless! Definitely a game changer."
Another explained, "Okay so I've bought the beauty blenders and never understood the hype. Makeup brushes are okay. Foundation brushes don't compare either. I've never had product blend so flawlessly. These are the legit best. If you're doubting yourself on getting it, just do it. If you saw them on TikTok, that's where I saw them too. I RARELY leave reviews. I LOVE THEM AND ILL BE BUYING THEM AGAIN WHEN I NEED TO. YAY."
An Amazon customer wrote, "I really like this for my powders over a beauty blender. Ever since I started to use this powder puff my makeup has been coming up more flawless and stays in place. I really do recommend this."
"These are perfect for applying foundation, concealer and powder on the face and around the eye area. I have purchased 3 times already and will always keep them stocked up," a shopper said.
