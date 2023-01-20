Cause of Death Revealed for C.J. Harris, 31-Year-Old American Idol Alum

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The cause of death for C.J. Harris has been confirmed.

The American Idol alum died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., Walker County deputy coroner Danielle Calloway told E! News. He was 31.

The Walker County coroner had previously told E! News that Harris' death appeared "natural" with no signs of evidence showing foul play.

Harris appeared on American Idol's 13th season in 2014, wowing the judges—who at the time were Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban—with his rendition of Allman Brothers Band's "Soulshine" during Salt Lake City auditions. His talents took him to the top 10, with his notable performances including covers of The Marshall Tucker Band's "Can't You See" and John Mayer's "Gravity."

After news of his passing, members of the American Idol family paid tribute to the singer, who finished in sixth place that season.

"C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us," American Idol tweeted on Jan. 16. "He will be truly missed."