Jen Shah Explains Why She’s Refusing to Sit Down with Andy Cohen For an Interview

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud

Jen Shah will not be heading to the Bravo Clubhouse before her stint in the Big House.

On Jan. 19, the embattled Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to Instagram to explain why she won't be granting Andy Cohen a one-on-one interview before she reports to prison on Feb. 17.

"I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story," Jen wrote in a statement, "relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation."

Jen also indicated that she didn't want to draw any additional unwanted attention to those closest to her.

"This specific 1:1 was not part of my RHOSLC reality tv contract," she continued. "I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized and inaccurately conveyed."

Jen and her husband Sharrieff Shah share sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19.