See Pete Davidson and Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Pics

Pete Davidson seems to be riding into his next romance with Chase Sui Wonders.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted packing PDA during a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19. Wearing a long navy coat over a mint green hoodie and bright orange pants, Pete kept close with Chase—clad in mustard yellow patterned pants with a brown jacket—as they walked around the Los Angeles theme park.

In fact, the two seemed inseparable as they rode on the Revenge of the Mummy thrill ride, holding hands as the attraction's camera snapped a photo of them speeding through a tunnel. As seen in video published by TMZ, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, also didn't mind getting cozy with Chase, 26, in front of park-goers and shared a kiss while riding on an escalator.

However, this was not the first time Pete and the Genera+ion star stepped out together in recent months. The pair, who played boyfriend-girlfriend David and Emma in Bodies Bodies Bodies, were joined by castmate Rachel Sennott at a New York Rangers game in the Big Apple in December. And earlier in January, Pete and Chase were seen cuddling in a booth while waiting for food at a Brooklyn eatery.