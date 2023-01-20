The MixtapE! Presents Sam Smith, Macklemore, Dolly Parton and More New Music Musts

Watch : Will Dolly Parton Return to SNL? She Says...

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We know we're not the only ones excited for new Sam Smith music.

On Jan. 20, the Grammy winner released the title track from their upcoming album, Gloria. "One of the most important pieces of music I'll ever make has just come out," they wrote on Instagram. "I love this song, I love you all. Introducing 'Gloria' x."

Written during the coronavirus lockdown, "Gloria" was recorded at St Mary's Church in England, which Sam attended as a child. And the track itself is part of a bigger collection of music that Sam says "got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life."