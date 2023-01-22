Why Allison Kuch Found the Best Teammate in NFL Player Isaac Rochell

Allison Kuch always has her head in the game.
Whether she's rooting for husband Isaac Rochell and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium or in their family room with the volume on full blast, the 27-year-old takes game day very seriously.
"I am definitely my husband's biggest cheerleader," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "If I'm close enough, there's gonna be a chance I'm trying to yell and get his attention."
And with Allison and her dad both Michigan State alumni, it's safe to say she's been a fan of football long before marrying the defensive end in 2021.
"I like to get into the games. I'm like, ‘Okay, that's a penalty! That's a penalty!'" she said. "My husband might be out there, but I'm a typical fan."
A fan who is more than pumped for the NFL playoffs. While the Raiders have completed their season and won't be making it to Super Bowl 2023, Allison is still preparing to enjoy the games with her husband at their Orange County, Calif., house.
And after making a home in five states with four teams already during Isaac's six-year professional career, Allison deserves some wings and football on the couch.
"My husband is my best friend and I'm so grateful for his support," she said. "I know I support him when he's on the field, but he is so supportive just when we're moving to a new city."
While training and travel may keep Isaac booked and busy, Allison said her husband knows how to separate the game from family life.
"Even after a day of practice, he'll get home and he'll be like, ‘Let's go out to dinner. I want to treat you. Let's go on a date,'" she said. "He's very great at taking the NFL out of our personal relationship and not making excuses. He could be like, ‘Oh, I'm tired. I don't want to do that.' But he really does take care of me and I feel like even at the end of the day, even if it's just us making dinner at home with a glass of wine, that is just quality time that is absolutely necessary."
But when game time approaches, you can bet on Allison to be ready for kickoff. Just in time for the playoffs, the content creator is partnering with Bounty to make sporting events at home a little less messy.
"When you think about football, you're thinking about wings," she said. "You can't have football without wings. You can't have wings without Bounty."
