Why Allison Kuch Found the Best Teammate in NFL Player Isaac Rochell

In an exclusive interview with E! News, TikTok star Allison Kuch shared a front-row seat into her relationship with Las Vegas Raiders football player Isaac Rochell.

Watch: Inside NFL Star Isaac Rochell & Allison Kuch's Supportive Marriage

Allison Kuch always has her head in the game.

Whether she's rooting for husband Isaac Rochell and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium or in their family room with the volume on full blast, the 27-year-old takes game day very seriously.

"I am definitely my husband's biggest cheerleader," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "If I'm close enough, there's gonna be a chance I'm trying to yell and get his attention."

And with Allison and her dad both Michigan State alumni, it's safe to say she's been a fan of football long before marrying the defensive end in 2021.

"I like to get into the games. I'm like, ‘Okay, that's a penalty! That's a penalty!'" she said. "My husband might be out there, but I'm a typical fan."

A fan who is more than pumped for the NFL playoffs. While the Raiders have completed their season and won't be making it to Super Bowl 2023, Allison is still preparing to enjoy the games with her husband at their Orange County, Calif., house. 

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

And after making a home in five states with four teams already during Isaac's six-year professional career, Allison deserves some wings and football on the couch.

Instagram

"My husband is my best friend and I'm so grateful for his support," she said. "I know I support him when he's on the field, but he is so supportive just when we're moving to a new city."

While training and travel may keep Isaac booked and busy, Allison said her husband knows how to separate the game from family life.

"Even after a day of practice, he'll get home and he'll be like, ‘Let's go out to dinner. I want to treat you. Let's go on a date,'" she said. "He's very great at taking the NFL out of our personal relationship and not making excuses. He could be like, ‘Oh, I'm tired. I don't want to do that.' But he really does take care of me and I feel like even at the end of the day, even if it's just us making dinner at home with a glass of wine, that is just quality time that is absolutely necessary."

But when game time approaches, you can bet on Allison to be ready for kickoff.  Just in time for the playoffs, the content creator is partnering with Bounty to make sporting events at home a little less messy.

"When you think about football, you're thinking about wings," she said. "You can't have football without wings. You can't have wings without Bounty." 

Keeping scrolling to learn more about Allison and Isaac's romance. 

Instagram
Love Wins

Married since April 2021, Allison Kuch and NFL player Isaac Rochell have won over fans with their candid social media posts on and off the football field. 

Instagram
Dream Dates

When Allison and Issac are able to spend time together without any work commitments, there's one activity they both love doing. "I feel like a date on the beach, a little picnic," she told E! News in January 2023. "You bring your favorite snacks, your favorite takeout or Duffy boats! I just like a very organic date where we can talk." 

Instagram
Headed for Reality

When asked if she would ever consider participating in reality TV, Allison did have one idea: "I don't feel like I have that much drama in my life to maybe be on reality TV," she said. "However, if there happened to be a show with home renovations that also touched on family life, I'd be open to that." 

Instagram
Modern Woman

When Allison first met Isaac, she says she was very shy in new cities. "I waited for him to introduce me," she said. "And now at the end of year six, I'm reaching out to girls on Instagram. I'm putting myself out there. I need to just live in the moment and I feel like I didn't use to do that and I'm grateful that I do that now." 

Instagram
Sold!

"HOMEOWNERS," Allison shared on Instagram after finding a house in Orange County, Calif., with Isaac. 

Instagram
Game On

Before earning a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders as a defensive end, Issac played for the Los Angeles Charges, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. 

Instagram
Root Root for the Home Team

"Black is the new orange," Allison shared on Instagram while showcasing her love for the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Instagram
Cashing In

When it comes to relationships with professional athletes, Allison says the biggest misconception is mishandling money. "Extreme purchases, designer bags, private jets," she explained to E! News. "While some guys do that and some guys have the ability to do that, it's honestly not the normal. The normal is for guys to be very frugal." 

Instagram
Paradise

Work hard, play hard! The couple enjoyed a trip to The Royal Hawaiian in Waikiki, HI. 

