Meet the Under $7 Haircare Brand With Nourishing Products Made For Curly & Coily Hair

With thick and curly hair, I have never been able to achieve the picture perfect slicked back bun without any flyaway hairs or my bangs poking out. That is, until I got my hands on the Next of Us, or NOU, styling gel. With just a bit of product, the $6 hair gel gave me the slickest slicked back bun I'd ever achieved in my life— the proof was in how good I felt, plus all the compliments I received on the look. Free of sulfates, parabens and dye, the avocado oil styling gel was only where my obsession with NOU began.

What I love best about NOU is that their products are made with the consciousness that curly hair comes in various types. The label's haircare products— from the No Damage Detangler and softening leave-in conditioner to the buildup removing shampoo and conditioner— leaves my hair feeling bouncy, smooth and nourished after each use.

"NOU, or Next of Us, is a brand of hair products, rooted in the porosity differences of different hair textures," VP of P&G Beauty's 's North America Hair Care Portfolio, Lela Coffey, shares. "It was created by and for a new generation of curly and coily textured consumers, who see their hair as core to their self-expression, gender fluidity and individuality. To support that style, versatility, healthy, moisturized and hydrated hair is crucial."

And, hydrated hair is what you'll get! With ingredients like avocado oil, shea butter, coconut oil and more in their products, NOU's line for curly and coily hair feels unbelievably revitalizing. It's like breathing new life into my hair, each time I use any of the affordable products.

"NOU is accessible, affordable and offers a range of high-quality products for different needs across the 3A-4C hair spectrum," Coffey further says. "Scanning the QR code on the back of every bottle reveals porosity knowledge that makes consumers' shopping and haircare easier and more informed."

Scroll below to shop some top NOU picks and achieve your most confident hair yet— and, yes, each product is seriously under $7 at Walmart.