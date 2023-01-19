Crosby, Stills & Nash Musician David Crosby Dead at 81

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The music community is mourning the death of a talented performer.

Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder David Crosby has passed away, a source close to the singer confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 19. He was 81.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," his wife Jan Crosby said in a statement to Variety. "Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly."

The singer and guitarist was surrounded by his wife and son Django, 27, at the time of his passing. Now, his family asks for privacy "as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss."