Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Rewind: Relive Their Road to the Altar

Watch : Nikki Bella Says I Do Official E! Trailer

It's almost time to say "I do."

Fans have watched Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's relationship blossom on the small screen, from meeting as partners on Dancing With the Stars to their pregnancy journey on E!'s Total Bellas. And now, fans will get to see the couple tie the knot on their upcoming four-part E! wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do.

And as the special's trailer teases, the stars—who share 2-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev—will hit a few road bumps on their way down the aisle. Not only does the possibility of Artem's family not being able to attend their Paris ceremony threaten to ruin their special day, but last-minute nerves and wedding planning struggles create tensions between the two.

"This time my groom ran away," Nikki questions in the preview, adding, "Is this ever gonna happen?"

But before the husband and wife find their happily ever after on E!, we're taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting Nikki and Artem's most memorable moments over the years.