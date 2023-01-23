Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Rewind: Relive Their Road to the Altar

It's almost time to say "I do."

Fans have watched Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's relationship blossom on the small screen, from meeting as partners on Dancing With the Stars to their pregnancy journey on E!'s Total Bellas. And now, fans will get to see the couple tie the knot on their upcoming four-part E! wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do.

And as the special's trailer teases, the stars—who share 2-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev—will hit a few road bumps on their way down the aisle. Not only does the possibility of Artem's family not being able to attend their Paris ceremony threaten to ruin their special day, but last-minute nerves and wedding planning struggles create tensions between the two.

"This time my groom ran away," Nikki questions in the preview, adding, "Is this ever gonna happen?"

But before the husband and wife find their happily ever after on E!, we're taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting Nikki and Artem's most memorable moments over the years.

Nikki Bella's Brides Magazine Photo Shoot

Scroll below to relive everything from their early days as a couple to their romantic engagement, the birth of their son and more sweet memories.

Part one of Nikki Bella Says I Do premieres Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. on E!.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
A Different Sort of Smooch

Long before the two paired up in real life, Nikki and Artem were dance partners during DWTS' 25th season back in 2017. Here, Artem kisses the Bella twin's hand for a promotional shot.

Instagram
Sunday Fun Day

Just weeks before the pair would go on to publicly confirm their romance, Artem made several appearances on Nikki's Instagram Story and Instagram Live videos before and during Total Bellas' March 10 episode. Why? The Bella twin explained that Artem would be joining her in live tweeting the episode, though that wasn't the only reason for his social media cameo. "I have a special guest who had a really fun Sunday fun day with me," she told fans in the Live video, before explaining they spent the afternoon enjoying ramen and non-alcoholic beer together.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Messing Around

Artem followed Nikki's adorable Instagram post with one of his own the following the day. The scenic shot pictures a giddy-looking Nikki smiling and covering Artem's face while his arm is wrapped sweetly around her waist. 

Instagram
It's Official!

Trailing Total Bellas' fourth season finale, the WWE star took to Instagram Sunday night, March 24, with an adorable snapshot that sees her planting a sweet kiss on the DWTS pro's cheek—and looking about as smitten as he does. The photo seemed to reemphasize what the final moments of Sunday's episode already confirmed: that Nikki and Artem are, in fact, doing the romance thing. "Well after that season finale," she wrote in the post's caption, adding that her and Artem's relationship is the "first thing I'll be talking about" during Wednesday's upcoming episode of The Bellas Podcast. Stay tuned!

Instagram
Wine Time

Artem and Nikki hold hands during a daytime date in Washington, D.C.

Instagram
Breakfast With the Fam

Brie posted this cute pic of her, Birdie, Nikki and Artem grabbing breakfast together in NYC in April 2019.

Instagram
Dog Pile

Nikki and Artem cuddle in bed with her pup Winston.

Instagram
Ay, Ay, Ay

The two are muy caliete!

Instagram
Muy Bonita

The WWE beauty celebrated Cinco de Mayo early with a romantic trip with her man.

Instagram
Disney Date

Nikki and Artem cuddle up while in Disney with Brie and Bryan.

Instagram
Podcast Official

Artem made his first appearance on the Bellas' podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds didn't shy away from talking about their relationship.

Instagram
Onscreen Romance

Nikki snapped a screenshot of her and Artem on Total Bellas!

Instagram
Group Photo

"Besties and Wine equals a GOOD time!! #napavalley #bottlerock #winetasting"

Instagram
Music Fest Lovefest

"In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Queen of Dragons. And love BottleRock with my A. (nickname by the Bird)," Nikki wrote.

Instagram
BottleRock Babes

Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to the BottleRock music festival in Napa, California. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

"Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You're a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!" Nikki wished her beau in June 2019.

Instagram
Smooch!
Instagram
Hands Off

"hands free 10 second selfie."

Instagram / Nikki Bella
Happy

Artem sweeps Nikki off her feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile & my inner child come out and play!" she wrote on Instagram.

 
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Picture Perfect

Nikki and Artem's Lake Tahoe photo shoot was hotter than the weather on 4th of July. 

Instagram
Desert Selfie

Nikki and Artem soaking up some sun.

Instagram
Mexicali Memories

Artem joins Nikki and Brie Bella on a trip to Mexicali as the twins attempt to reunite with their estranged father. 

Instagram
Ahem...

Nikki sneaks in a selfie amid her attempt to "seduce my way into getting a foot massage."

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Chilling At The Lake

The pair spent quality family time together during a trip to Lake Tahoe in August 2021.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Vote For Artem!

Nikki encouraged the Bella Army to vote for Artem and his DWTS partner, Melora Hardin, with the adorable pic.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Happily Ever After

After tying the knot in Paris on Aug. 26, Nikki shared her first selfie as a married woman on Instagram, captioned, "Husband & Wife."

Instagram/@theartemc
Paris Adventures

Artem also shared some shots from their wedding trip to France with fans on Instagram, including this adorable selfie under the Eiffel Tower.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Couple Goals

Being a supportive wife, Nikki encouraged fans to vote for Artem and partner Heidi D'Amelio on Dancing With the Stars with this cute photo.

Instagram
Cheers!

Let happy hour for the hardworking couple commence!

Instagram
Cuddles

Seriously, could they get any cuter?

