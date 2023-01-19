The Challenge’s Cory Wharton Gives Update on 7-Month-Old Daughter After Open-Heart Surgery

The 31-year-old—who is also father to Ryder, 5, with ex Cheyenne Floyd—noted that although the Glenn procedure was successful, Maya ended up having lower oxygen levels than expected during her recovery.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a Glenn procedure, "involves removing the first shunt and connecting one of the large veins that returns blood to the heart (the superior vena cava) to the pulmonary artery."

"6 days after her Glenn she ended up back in the operating room for a Cath lab procedure to hopefully fix what they thought was the problem," Cory continued. "It turned out that there was nothing to fix, which was great but it didn't fully explain the oxygen levels being so low. Trying to get her off the ventilator the second time around was a lot harder."

Thanking fans for their support, prayers and love, the Teen Mom alum added, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and that's what this did!"