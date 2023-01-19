The Challenge’s Cory Wharton Gives Update on 7-Month-Old Daughter After Open-Heart Surgery

Cory Wharton is sharing an update on his young daughter's health.
The MTV star announced that he and Taylor Selfridge's daughter Maya—who was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart condition present at birth—is recovering at home following a second open-heart surgery. Cory originally shared that the 7-month-old will need a total of three surgeries and received her first one at birth in June.
"I have some GOOD news to tell you all WE finally got released from the hospital," Cory captioned his Jan. 18 Instagram post alongside a carousel of photos of Maya in the hospital. "I'm so thankful these past two weeks have been very up-and-down and have felt like a nightmare at times. But I always try to stay positive and being at the Children's Hospital for two weeks & seeing some families who have been up there for months or years and some maybe won't leave the hospital. I'm very thankful that we got released today."
The 31-year-old—who is also father to Ryder, 5, with ex Cheyenne Floyd—noted that although the Glenn procedure was successful, Maya ended up having lower oxygen levels than expected during her recovery.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a Glenn procedure, "involves removing the first shunt and connecting one of the large veins that returns blood to the heart (the superior vena cava) to the pulmonary artery."
"6 days after her Glenn she ended up back in the operating room for a Cath lab procedure to hopefully fix what they thought was the problem," Cory continued. "It turned out that there was nothing to fix, which was great but it didn't fully explain the oxygen levels being so low. Trying to get her off the ventilator the second time around was a lot harder."
Thanking fans for their support, prayers and love, the Teen Mom alum added, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and that's what this did!"
Taylor also shared the good news on Instagram, explaining what is next for her and Cory's daughter's recovery journey. next steps and additional details of Maya's condition alongside photos from her stay at the children's hospital.
"Maya will be going home on oxygen for now," the 27-year-old wrote. "We have to get reassessed in a few weeks once her lungs are healed from everything she went through."
The Challenge alum noted that she feels "blessed" to be able to take her daughter home.
"Cory and I had so many ups and downs with Maya it was the most stressful thing in I think both of our lives and I will remember this forever," she continued. "That all being said, Maya's heart surgery is working amazing! She has one big one left but please god not for a few years."