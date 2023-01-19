Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Explains Why Georgia Picked the Man She Did

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of Ginny & Georgia.
Why have one when you can have three?
While Antonia Gentry's Ginny may technically be first billed in the title of Ginny & Georgia, a majority of the romance that makes the Netflix series a certified dramedy falls squarely on Georgia's shoulders.
Not only does season two feature elaborate wedding planning between Brianne Howey's Georgia and Scott Porter's Paul, but the mother-of-two's connections with Ginny's dad Zion (Nathan Mitchell) and café owner Joe (Raymond Ablack) have fans in constant battle over the show's real love story.
"I love all three Georgia ships," one fan wrote on Twitter Jan. 10. "BUT GOD THERE'S JUST SOMETHING DIFFERENT ABOUT JOE AND HER." Another viewer chimed in Jan. 9, "The love square between Georgia, Paul, Zion and Joe is literally hell because all of them treat her perfectly and each ship has amazing ass chemistry."
Luckily, Brianne exclusively told E! News all about her character's thought process in choosing Paul over Zion and Joe...for now, at least.
"There's status and power and not even in a superficial way, but that Paul puts his money where his mouth is. Paul can actually get things done," she said of Georgia marrying Paul in the season two finale. "His actions speak louder than his words. And there's a safety in that that Georgia has never had the luxury of feeling before."
Not to mention, Georgia's other suitors weren't without their own love lives in season two—Zion got a new love interest in Simone (Vinessa Antoine) while Joe and Cynthia (Sabrina Grdevich) made a physical connection over their shared love of wine, apparently.
Of course, we all saw how things ended up for Cynthia's bedridden husband Tom in the season finale, so it's safe to say things might get complicated for everybody in Wellsbury in the inevitable third season.
But until then, get caught up on both seasons of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix and let your voice be heard in our poll below!