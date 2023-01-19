Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Explains Why Georgia Picked the Man She Did

Watch : Behind The Scenes With The Cast of Ginny and Georgia

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of Ginny & Georgia.

Why have one when you can have three?

While Antonia Gentry's Ginny may technically be first billed in the title of Ginny & Georgia, a majority of the romance that makes the Netflix series a certified dramedy falls squarely on Georgia's shoulders.

Not only does season two feature elaborate wedding planning between Brianne Howey's Georgia and Scott Porter's Paul, but the mother-of-two's connections with Ginny's dad Zion (Nathan Mitchell) and café owner Joe (Raymond Ablack) have fans in constant battle over the show's real love story.

"I love all three Georgia ships," one fan wrote on Twitter Jan. 10. "BUT GOD THERE'S JUST SOMETHING DIFFERENT ABOUT JOE AND HER." Another viewer chimed in Jan. 9, "The love square between Georgia, Paul, Zion and Joe is literally hell because all of them treat her perfectly and each ship has amazing ass chemistry."

Luckily, Brianne exclusively told E! News all about her character's thought process in choosing Paul over Zion and Joe...for now, at least.

"There's status and power and not even in a superficial way, but that Paul puts his money where his mouth is. Paul can actually get things done," she said of Georgia marrying Paul in the season two finale. "His actions speak louder than his words. And there's a safety in that that Georgia has never had the luxury of feeling before."