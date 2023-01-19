Aaron Carter Honored by Siblings Angel and Nick Carter at Charity Concert

Watch : How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory

Family first.

On Jan. 18, more than two months after his death, Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel Carter co-hosted the Songs For Tomorrow benefit concert with Lance Bass. The show, inspired by the life of the late "I Want Candy" singer, featured performances by several major pop singers of the late ‘90s and early aughts to raise money for the children's mental health organization On Our Sleeves.

Among the performers was Aaron and Angel's older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, 42, who took the stage with bandmate AJ McLean, Bass and 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons to perform acoustic versions of BSB's hits "Shape of My Heart" and "I Want It That Way" with the help of Aaron's pianist of 20 years, Stan Jones.

The 42-year-old also performed his new single inspired by his late brother, "Hurts to Love You," for the first time and debuted its music video. In addition, Aaron's unreleased song "Recovery" was also played for the crowd, with a three-piece band accompanying. Childhood home videos of him and Nick were also screened.

Other performers at the show included David Archuleta, LFO's Brad Fischetti, Ryan Cabrera and B. Howard.