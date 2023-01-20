The Cast of The Bear’s Season 2 Wish Lists Include New Ventures, New Jobs and Dolphins

Watch : The Bear Cast Teases Insane Season 2 Potential Plotlines

If you can't stand the heat, it's probably best to stay away from this kitchen especially.

At the end of The Bear's first season, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) uncovers a large sum of money hidden in tomato cans—the small ones, of course—after receiving a posthumous letter from his brother Michael (Jon Bernthal), which hinted at the whereabouts of the cash.

With the unexpected windfall—$300,00 in total—the season's final shot reveals Carmy's plan to close The Original Beef and open up a new spot called, you guessed it, The Bear.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Ayo Edebiri, who plays Carmy's sous chef Sydney, argued that rolling in money doesn't exactly mean things will suddenly be smoother in season two.

"They've gotten all this cash, they have a lot of big ideas and they have each other, which based on the [first] season can be really great and also really chaotic," Ayo said. "So, just following those natural ups and downs. Getting to see where they go as they enter this new venture will be pretty exciting."