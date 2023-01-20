The Cast of The Bear’s Season 2 Wish Lists Include New Ventures, New Jobs and Dolphins

If you can't stand the heat, it's probably best to stay away from this kitchen especially.
At the end of The Bear's first season, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) uncovers a large sum of money hidden in tomato cans—the small ones, of course—after receiving a posthumous letter from his brother Michael (Jon Bernthal), which hinted at the whereabouts of the cash.
With the unexpected windfall—$300,00 in total—the season's final shot reveals Carmy's plan to close The Original Beef and open up a new spot called, you guessed it, The Bear.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Ayo Edebiri, who plays Carmy's sous chef Sydney, argued that rolling in money doesn't exactly mean things will suddenly be smoother in season two.
"They've gotten all this cash, they have a lot of big ideas and they have each other, which based on the [first] season can be really great and also really chaotic," Ayo said. "So, just following those natural ups and downs. Getting to see where they go as they enter this new venture will be pretty exciting."
As for Abby Elliott, who plays Carmy's sister Natalie, the Saturday Night Live alum is hoping to get in on some of the culinary action herself.
"It would be fun for me, and I'm not saying it's going to happen because I have no idea, but I would love to have some scenes with you guys," she said while gesturing to cast mates Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce and Edwin Lee Gibson, "and chop some stuff."
While Abby admitted that she and the cast "don't know much" about season two, she speculated that Carmy's new venture might be a total pivot.
"The Bear, it might not even be a restaurant," she joked. "It could be The Bear, a little boutique maybe. Who knows! He could be opening a boutique."
To be fair, we'd absolutely shop at a boutique run by Carmy.
While Abby's suggestion might seem far-fetched, it's nothing in comparison to the plot line pitched by Matty Matheson, who plays handyman and Carmy's childhood friend Neil.
Matty says he wants to see Carmy "working on a farm and then the farmer's like a serial killer and the serial killer comes and it wants Jeremy's eyes. They're going to take Jeremy's eyes and then those eyes are actually, guess what? Crystals! Those crystals take them into a tomb of dolphins."
We're not sure if we're ready to order up that storyline!
The second season of The Bear is expected to hit FX later this year. The first season is currently available to stream on Hulu.