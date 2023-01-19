Find Out Which Handmaid's Tale Star Is Headed to Law & Order: SVU

Watch : Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

Bradley Whitford is trading in the Republic of Gilead for New York City.

The Handmaid's Tale star—who plays Commander Lawrence on the hit Hulu series—will guest star on the Feb. 23 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, E! News confirmed. Playing a professor with early-onset dementia, the Mariska Hargitay-directed episode will see Whitford's character cross paths with Captain Olivia Benson after he confesses to a murder he committed years ago.

Well known for his roles in Get Out and The West Wing, the upcoming episode marks the actor's second time on SVU. Whitford previously appeared on season 15 of the NBC drama in 2014 playing a television producer who fled to France after being found guilty of sexual assault.

And just like Hargitay has directed several episodes of SVU over the years, Whitford recently stepped behind the camera, directing the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale season five titled "Allegiance."