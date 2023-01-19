Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring on That Finger in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding

Watch : Ashley Olsen MARRIES Louis Eisner

Want to see Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude.

Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that finger.

Ashley, 36, was seen leaving an art gallery in New York with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on Jan. 18, making it the first time she'd been photographed in public since the apparent nuptials.

Page Six recently reported that Ashley and Louis exchanged vows in front of a few dozen guests at a private Bel-Air home on Dec. 28. The news comes three and a half years after The Row designer and the artist sparked engagement rumors, with Ashley being spotted with a ring on her left hand in July 2019.

Neither Ashley nor Louis have commented on the marriage speculation. E! News also reached out to Ashley's rep but has yet to hear back.