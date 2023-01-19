Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring on That Finger in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding

Want to see Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude.
Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that finger.
Ashley, 36, was seen leaving an art gallery in New York with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on Jan. 18, making it the first time she'd been photographed in public since the apparent nuptials.
Page Six recently reported that Ashley and Louis exchanged vows in front of a few dozen guests at a private Bel-Air home on Dec. 28. The news comes three and a half years after The Row designer and the artist sparked engagement rumors, with Ashley being spotted with a ring on her left hand in July 2019.
Neither Ashley nor Louis have commented on the marriage speculation. E! News also reached out to Ashley's rep but has yet to hear back.
Although, it may not come as a huge surprise to fans that the couple's lips are sealed. After all, Ashley and Louis, who have been linked together since 2017, have kept much of their romance private. In fact, they didn't even make their red carpet debut as a couple until 2021, when they attended the Young Eisner Scholars (YES) 20th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Still, fans have gotten occasional glimpses into Ashley and Louis' relationship. Over the years, they've been photographed enjoying date nights, celebrating her birthday and going on vacation. And who could forget when Louis shared that Instagram photo of Ashley carrying a machete and a drink on a hike?
While fans were used to seeing the Olsen twins on their movie and TV screens in the ‘90s and early aughts, the two try to keep their personal lives out of the limelight. As Mary-Kate told i-D in 2021, "We were raised to be discreet people."